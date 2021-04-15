Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Gonzaga Twitter reacts to Tommy Lloyd being hired as new Arizona basketball coach

UPDATED: Thu., April 15, 2021

Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd, right, speaks with forward Rui Hachimura (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Diego in Spokane, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. (Associated Press)
Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd, right, speaks with forward Rui Hachimura (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Diego in Spokane, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. (Associated Press)
From staff reports

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball