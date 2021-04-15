The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 69° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Spokane

In brief: Teriyaki Fest will be Sunday at Spokane Buddhist Temple

From local reports

From local reports

The Spokane Buddhist Temple will hold its annual Teriyaki Fest on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until items are sold out.

The annual spring food festival fundraiser in its 31st year will be at Spokane Buddhist Temple, 927 S. Perry St. Ten percent of proceeds will benefit Jewels Helping Hands.

The take-out menu includes Chicken Teriyaki Bowl for $10; Tofu Teriyaki Bowl, $10; Mochi Assorted Desserts, $5; and water, 50 cents.

The bowls will include rice and stir-fry vegetables. Both contain wheat and soy. The mochi dessert includes butter, peanut butter and honey and red bean paste.

People should wear masks and practice social distancing due to the pandemic. For more information, call the Temple at (509) 534-7954 or email spokanebuddhistTemple@gmail.com.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Spokane