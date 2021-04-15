In brief: Teriyaki Fest will be Sunday at Spokane Buddhist Temple
Thu., April 15, 2021
From local reports
The Spokane Buddhist Temple will hold its annual Teriyaki Fest on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until items are sold out.
The annual spring food festival fundraiser in its 31st year will be at Spokane Buddhist Temple, 927 S. Perry St. Ten percent of proceeds will benefit Jewels Helping Hands.
The take-out menu includes Chicken Teriyaki Bowl for $10; Tofu Teriyaki Bowl, $10; Mochi Assorted Desserts, $5; and water, 50 cents.
The bowls will include rice and stir-fry vegetables. Both contain wheat and soy. The mochi dessert includes butter, peanut butter and honey and red bean paste.
People should wear masks and practice social distancing due to the pandemic. For more information, call the Temple at (509) 534-7954 or email spokanebuddhistTemple@gmail.com.
