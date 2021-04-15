Local churches, community organizations awarded grants to help with COVID-19 vaccine work

Several local community organizations received grants from the All in Washington initiative, which pooled private resources to help pay community organizations that are relied on for a local vaccine education and distribution .

The initiative’s goal was to focus on equity, ensuring groups serving communities that have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic have the resources to help and be compensated for their work with vaccine distribution.

Seven of the more than 100 grant recipients are organizations and churches serving people in Spokane County. The All in Washington initiative gave out $2.8 million in grants to 111 organizations and groups in this first round of funding. Organizations can use these funds to help pay staff, organize vaccine clinics, do outreach and address access barriers.

All in Washington prioritized communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the virus, as well as those in counties or communities with lower vaccination rates.

The following organizations, which serve Spokane County, received grant funding:

BAVIHealth and Range Community Clinic: $50,000

Carl Maxey Center: $50,000

Jesus is the Answer Church: $25,000

Latinos en Spokane: $50,000

Pacific Islander Community Association of WA: $50,000

Spokane Immigrant Rights Coalition: $5,000

Spring of Hope International: $15,000

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.