NIC theater department begins livestreams with ‘A Permanent Image’

The North Idaho College Theatre Department will present livestream performances of “A Permanent Image” by Samuel D. Hunter at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

To register for a free ticket, visit bit.ly/apermanentimage. Organizers will provide viewing instructions after registration. “A Permanent Image” will be the NIC Theatre Department’s livestream debut.

“This has been a year for adding new skillsets and taking advantage of unique opportunities. I’m deeply proud of how our students have shown resilience this year,” NIC theater professor and director Joe Jacoby said in a news release. “We have been fortunate to work with a student playwright in the fall and student directors this spring and are grateful for the generosity of these students.”

Often described as a fusion between realism and absurdity, “A Permanent Image” follows Carol and her children, Bo and Ally, as they return to her childhood home in Idaho for their father’s funeral. The family is fracturing, and Carol’s behavior is suspicious, to say the least, but Bo and Ally slowly realize that there’s a method to her madness.

Organizers emphasize that the play is intended for mature audiences as it contains mature themes, language and references to suicide.

Directed by NIC theater student Quinn Gilchrist, “A Permanent Image” examines the varying tensions that can divide families and the struggles that reunite them.

Following “A Permanent Image,” NIC will present “The Few,” also by Hunter, at 7:30 p.m. April 22, 23 and 24. “The Few” will be directed by NIC theater student David Fisher. Organizers will announce viewing instructions separately.

“This is especially exciting for our department because these plays have been so student-driven,” Jacoby said. “It’s a treat to work with student directors because that opportunity doesn’t often present itself for us.”

“A Permanent Image” is presented by an arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc.

For more information, visit bit.ly/apermanentimage.