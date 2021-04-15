Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Our right and our duty

I started thinking about this after church, today, because of the honesty of God: Exactly WHAT made lying – not just acceptable but – normal for society? WHO buried Integrity and civility and truth under the stink of selfishness? WHEN did disagreement got turned into anger and hate and attacks against our neighbors? And HOW is it possible for sensible people to accept and even support “doubling down” on (lies)?

This needs to stop, now. I believe that our hearts recognize lies, every time. And if we don’t … if we don’t, then the end of our Republic is on the horizon as I type this.

But I refuse to believe that. I do believe that there is a majority of citizens (the silent majority?) who understand this. Truly, I think that THEY made some “noise” in the last election and it surprised a lot of people.

KEEP IT UP. BE HEARD! Find a way to cast your vote in every election, no matter what is done to stop you. It is your right, but more, it is your duty and the only way to safeguard the integrity and the future of these unique United States of America.

Doug Kaer

Spokane Valley

 

