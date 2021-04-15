The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Garrett Gores strikes out 9, Gonzaga Prep tops University in GSL baseball opener

UPDATED: Thu., April 15, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Baseball

Gonzaga Prep 6, University 2: Garrett Gores struck out nine over five one-hit innings and the Bullpups (1-0) beat the visiting Titans (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A season opener. Brock Molenda went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Robbie Burnett went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Tyler Reinbold tossed three innings of one-hit relief for U-Hi.

Ferris 10, Cheney 7: Castle Keaton struck out 10 over four shutout innings and the Saxons (1-0) held off the visiting Blackhawks (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A season opener. Kobe Smith went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and RBI while Emerson Vandevender had a pair of hits and two RBIs for the Saxons. Karl Barsness drove in two and scored a run for Cheney.

Mt. Spokane 19, Lewis and Clark 2: Jordan Hockett and Jeter Schuerman had three hits and two RBIs apiece and the visiting Wildcats (1-0) beat the Tigers (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A season opener. Jimmy Lucas reached base in each of his five plate appearances for the Wildcats with a hit, three walks and a hit by pitch.

Central Valley 6, Mead 5: Andrew Monson had a pair of doubles and the Bears (1-0) edged the visiting Panthers (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A season opener. Elijah Hainline homered and doubled for Mead.

Fastpitch softball

Freeman 3, Deer Park 0: Abbie Amend struck out 13 in a no-hitter  and the Scotties (1-0) beat the visiting Stags (0-1) in Northeast A game. Amend collected a pair of hits and two RBIs.

Newport 13, Medical Lake 3: The visiting Grizzlies (1-0) beat the Cardinals (0-1) in an NEA league game.

Spring boys soccer

Shadle Park 2, East Valley 1: Ryan Stegman made seven saves, Gage Smith scored a first-half goal and the Highlanders (1-0) beat the visiting Knights (1-1) 4-1 in a shootout in a GSL 2A game at Merkel Sports Complex. 

Othello 3, North Central 1: Angel Gutierrez made three saves,  Anthony Ontiveros scored in the 38th minute and the Huskies (1-0) beat the visiting Indians (0-2) in a GSL 2A game. Adrien Ferrasse got NC on the board in the 70th minute.

West Valley 5, Clarkston 1: Ian Alavardo scored three goals with two assists and the Eagles (2-0) beat the visiting Bantams (0-2) in a GSL 2A game on Thursday.

Pullman 8, Rogers 1: The Greyhounds (2-0) beat the Pirates (0-2) in a GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable. 

Boys tennis

Gonzaga Prep 4, Cheney 3: At Cheney. No. 1 singles - Jack Wendle (GP) def. Alex Rose 4-3, 4-1. No. 1 doubles - Alex Rose and Brandon Blazeovic (Che) def. Jack Wendle and Jayden Blewett 4-3, 3-4 (12-10). Fast 4 scoring system.

Lewis and Clark 5, Central Valley 2: At CV. No. 1 Singles - Callen Johnson (CV) def. Alan Zeng 6-1, 6-3. No. 1 Doubles - Mullen Stewart and Holden Tyler (LC) def. Branden Williams and Jacob Wharthon (CV) 7-5, 7-5, (13-11).

Mead at Ferris: No score reported. 

University 5, Mt. Spokane 2: At U-Hi. No. 1 Singles - Harvey Johnson (MS) def. Austin Alteneder 6-3, 4-6 (7-5). No. 1 Doubles - Christian Morales and Andrew Frye (Uni) def. Ryan Bro and Kaden Ferguson 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.

Othello at Clarkston: No score reported. 

Pullman 7, East Valley 0: At EV. No. 1 singles - Jay Sahaym (Pul) def. Corey Phout 6-2, 6-0. No. 1 doubles - Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang (Pul) def. Chase Weidmer and Tate Gregerson 6-0, 6-0.

Rogers at North Central: No score reported. 

Shadle Park 4, West Valley 3: At WV. No. 1 - Cameron Picicci (SP) def. Cory Jones 6-2, 6-2. No. 1 doubles - Gavin Simmons and Kyle Roberts def. Elias Garcia and Carson Newell 6-3, 6-4.

Girls tennis

Cheney at Gonzaga Prep: No score reported. 

Central Valley at Lewis and Clark: No score reported. 

University 4, Mt. Spokane 3: At MtS. No. 1 Singles - Gretchen Drews (UHi) def. Joy Clark (MtS) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. No. 1 Doubles - Sami Stachoffky and Allison Knight (UHi) def. Ashley Zimmerman and Emily West (MtS) 6-4, 6-2

Mead 6, Ferris 1: At Mead. No. 1 Singles - Sophie Taylor (Mea) def. Giordan Dillon (Fer) 6-2, 6-1. No. 1 Doubles - Abby Sonnichsen and Grace Sonnichsen (Mea) def. Paige Hollins and Jade Bratrud (Fer) 6-4, 6-1.

Clarkston at Othello: No score reported. 

Pullman 6, East Valley 1: At Pullman. No. 1 singles - Tiffany Phout (EV) def. Gwyn Heim 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. No. 1 doubles - Chelsie George and Suba Ventkatasubramanian (Pul) def. Jazzy McGee and Kinzie Bennett 4-6, 6-3 (6-2).

North Central at Rogers: No score reported.  

West Valley at Shadle Park: No score reported.

