Prep roundup: Garrett Gores strikes out 9, Gonzaga Prep tops University in GSL baseball opener

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Baseball

Gonzaga Prep 6, University 2: Garrett Gores struck out nine over five one-hit innings and the Bullpups (1-0) beat the visiting Titans (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A season opener. Brock Molenda went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Robbie Burnett went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Tyler Reinbold tossed three innings of one-hit relief for U-Hi.

Ferris 10, Cheney 7: Castle Keaton struck out 10 over four shutout innings and the Saxons (1-0) held off the visiting Blackhawks (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A season opener. Kobe Smith went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and RBI while Emerson Vandevender had a pair of hits and two RBIs for the Saxons. Karl Barsness drove in two and scored a run for Cheney.

Mt. Spokane 19, Lewis and Clark 2: Jordan Hockett and Jeter Schuerman had three hits and two RBIs apiece and the visiting Wildcats (1-0) beat the Tigers (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A season opener. Jimmy Lucas reached base in each of his five plate appearances for the Wildcats with a hit, three walks and a hit by pitch.

Central Valley 6, Mead 5: Andrew Monson had a pair of doubles and the Bears (1-0) edged the visiting Panthers (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A season opener. Elijah Hainline homered and doubled for Mead.

Fastpitch softball

Freeman 3, Deer Park 0: Abbie Amend struck out 13 in a no-hitter and the Scotties (1-0) beat the visiting Stags (0-1) in Northeast A game. Amend collected a pair of hits and two RBIs.

Newport 13, Medical Lake 3: The visiting Grizzlies (1-0) beat the Cardinals (0-1) in an NEA league game.

Spring boys soccer

Shadle Park 2, East Valley 1: Ryan Stegman made seven saves, Gage Smith scored a first-half goal and the Highlanders (1-0) beat the visiting Knights (1-1) 4-1 in a shootout in a GSL 2A game at Merkel Sports Complex.

Othello 3, North Central 1: Angel Gutierrez made three saves, Anthony Ontiveros scored in the 38th minute and the Huskies (1-0) beat the visiting Indians (0-2) in a GSL 2A game. Adrien Ferrasse got NC on the board in the 70th minute.

West Valley 5, Clarkston 1: Ian Alavardo scored three goals with two assists and the Eagles (2-0) beat the visiting Bantams (0-2) in a GSL 2A game on Thursday.

Pullman 8, Rogers 1: The Greyhounds (2-0) beat the Pirates (0-2) in a GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable.

Boys tennis

Gonzaga Prep 4, Cheney 3: At Cheney. No. 1 singles - Jack Wendle (GP) def. Alex Rose 4-3, 4-1. No. 1 doubles - Alex Rose and Brandon Blazeovic (Che) def. Jack Wendle and Jayden Blewett 4-3, 3-4 (12-10). Fast 4 scoring system.

Lewis and Clark 5, Central Valley 2: At CV. No. 1 Singles - Callen Johnson (CV) def. Alan Zeng 6-1, 6-3. No. 1 Doubles - Mullen Stewart and Holden Tyler (LC) def. Branden Williams and Jacob Wharthon (CV) 7-5, 7-5, (13-11).

Mead at Ferris: No score reported.

University 5, Mt. Spokane 2: At U-Hi. No. 1 Singles - Harvey Johnson (MS) def. Austin Alteneder 6-3, 4-6 (7-5). No. 1 Doubles - Christian Morales and Andrew Frye (Uni) def. Ryan Bro and Kaden Ferguson 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.

Othello at Clarkston: No score reported.

Pullman 7, East Valley 0: At EV. No. 1 singles - Jay Sahaym (Pul) def. Corey Phout 6-2, 6-0. No. 1 doubles - Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang (Pul) def. Chase Weidmer and Tate Gregerson 6-0, 6-0.

Rogers at North Central: No score reported.

Shadle Park 4, West Valley 3: At WV. No. 1 - Cameron Picicci (SP) def. Cory Jones 6-2, 6-2. No. 1 doubles - Gavin Simmons and Kyle Roberts def. Elias Garcia and Carson Newell 6-3, 6-4.

Girls tennis

Cheney at Gonzaga Prep: No score reported.

Central Valley at Lewis and Clark: No score reported.

University 4, Mt. Spokane 3: At MtS. No. 1 Singles - Gretchen Drews (UHi) def. Joy Clark (MtS) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. No. 1 Doubles - Sami Stachoffky and Allison Knight (UHi) def. Ashley Zimmerman and Emily West (MtS) 6-4, 6-2

Mead 6, Ferris 1: At Mead. No. 1 Singles - Sophie Taylor (Mea) def. Giordan Dillon (Fer) 6-2, 6-1. No. 1 Doubles - Abby Sonnichsen and Grace Sonnichsen (Mea) def. Paige Hollins and Jade Bratrud (Fer) 6-4, 6-1.

Clarkston at Othello: No score reported.

Pullman 6, East Valley 1: At Pullman. No. 1 singles - Tiffany Phout (EV) def. Gwyn Heim 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. No. 1 doubles - Chelsie George and Suba Ventkatasubramanian (Pul) def. Jazzy McGee and Kinzie Bennett 4-6, 6-3 (6-2).

North Central at Rogers: No score reported.

West Valley at Shadle Park: No score reported.