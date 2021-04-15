Stream on Demand: Superheroes, dads and spies populate new shows

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

Superheroes meet the supernatural in “The Nevers” (TV-14), a mix of mystery, thriller, period piece and steampunk action set in Victorian London after a cosmic event gives hundreds of people unusual abilities. The busy show centers on a group of tough, gifted women (led by Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly) who protect “the touched” from the superstitious and chauvinistic society, and from a psychotic killer who calls herself Maladie (Amy Manson). It’s created by Joss Whedon, who wrote and directed the initial episodes, and it unmistakably carries his imprint, from the warrior women to the gifts that can also be a curse to the witty dialogue. Whedon stepped away from the show after accusations of bullying and abuse of power on other productions surfaced, and a new showrunner will guide future episodes. New episodes each Sunday. (HBO Max)

Jamie Foxx returns to his episodic TV roots in “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” (TV-14) playing an entrepreneur and single dad learning to parent when his teenage daughter (Kyla-Drew) moves in with him. Foxx based the sitcom on his relationship with his own daughter, and costars with David Alan Grier (his former castmate on “In Living Color”) and Porscha Coleman. But you’ll also see Foxx playing multiple supporting characters. (Netflix)

John Stamos plays a hot-tempered men’s basketball coach who is ejected from the NCAA and lands at an all-girls private high school in “Big Shot” (TV-PG). He has to moderate his hard-driving style dealing with teenage girls, which might also help this divorced dad connect with his own daughter (Sophia Mitri Schloss) in the family-friendly sports comedy. Created by David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey and Brad Garrett, it costars Yvette Nicole Brown and Jessalyn Gilsig. New episodes each Friday. (Disney+)

The comedy “Frank of Ireland” (TV-MA) stars Brian Gleeson as a misanthropic 30-something and his real-life brother Domnhall as his spineless best friend Doofus, a pair of aimless adults living an eternal adolescence in their small Irish town. (Amazon Prime)

Dominic Cooper plays an English spy sent to find a traitor in 1961 Berlin in “Spy City” (not rated). New episodes each Thursday for six weeks. (AMC+)

The seventh and final season of “Younger” (TV-14), the TV Land series starring Sutton Foster, streams before it runs on cable. Four episodes now streaming, new episodes each Thursday. (Hulu and Paramount+)

Guillermo del Toro’s “Crimson Peak” (2015, R), starring Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston and Jessica Chastain, delivers Gothic romance and ghost story chills with baroque style and melodramatic flourish. (Netflix)

A Jewish funeral service turns into a comic nightmare for struggling college student Danielle (Rachel Sennott) when her ex-lover, her current sugar daddy and his young wife show up in “Shiva Baby” (2021, not rated), a comedy of awkward situations pushed to the painfully funny limit. (Pay-per-view and VOD)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Coming from theaters to Premium VOD is “Nobody” (2021, R), a mix of violence, action and dark comedy starring Bob Odenkirk, and “The Courier” (2021, PG-13), a spy thriller based on the true story of a British businessman (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) tangled up in the intrigue surrounding the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Netflix

A mother uses social media to find her daughter’s killers in the documentary “Why Did You Kill Me?” (2021, TV-MA).

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dorman play paramedics confronting deaths from a designer drug in the indie horror thriller “Synchronic” (2020, R).

Jessica Chastain is “The Zookeeper’s Wife” (2017, PG-13) in the drama based on the true story of Warsaw zookeepers who helped over 200 Jewish Poles escape the Nazis during the German occupation.

”The Master” (2012, R) Paul Thomas Anderson directs Joaquin Phoenix, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Amy Adams, with Jesse Plemons and Rami Malek

True stories: “Dark City Beneath the Beat” (2021, TV-14) chronicles the Baltimore club scene and “My Love: Six Stories of True Love” (2021, TV-PG) shares the stories of longtime couples in different parts of the world.

International passport: A prosecutor investigating a murder stumbles across supernatural complications in “The Soul” (Taiwan, 2021, TV-MA, with subtitles), crime thriller set in near-future Tapei. Also new:

• LGBTQ romantic drama “Ride or Die” (Japan, 2021, TV-MA);

• Dance romantic drama “Into the Beat” (Germany, 2021, TV-14, with subtitles);

• Animated mythological adventure “New Gods: Nezha Reborn” (China, 2021, TV-14).

Kid stuff: The animated musical comedy “Arlo the Alligator Boy” (TV-Y) follows an adventure from a Southern swamp to New York City.

Amazon Prime Video

“A Rainy Day in New York” (2020, PG-13), Woody Allen’s cute but slight romantic comedy starring Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning was quietly added to the service last week.

“Burden” (2020, R) stars Forest Whitaker as a priest who helps a KKK member (Garrett Hedlund) leave his violent past.

Aaron Pederson returns as police detective Jay Swann in the Australian murder mystery “Goldstone” (2018, not rated), the sequel to “Mystery Road” (also on Amazon Prime).

International passport: Guillaume Canet is Emile Zola and Guillaume Gallienne is Paul Cézanne in “Cézanne et Moi” (France, 2017, R, with subtitles), directed by Danièle Thompson.

Amazon Prime and Hulu

The young adult romantic comedy “Spontaneous” (2020, R) stars Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer as teenagers in love in a high school where students are inexplicably exploding.

HBO Max

“Our Towns” (2021, TV-14), a documentary based on the book by journalists James and Deborah Fallows, looks at how communities across the country are making changes to adapt to the future.

Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy headline the “X-Men” spinoff “The New Mutants” (2020, PG-13).

Disney+





Patrick Stewart is Merlin to a group of schoolboys charged with saving the world in the adventure fantasy “The Kid Who Would Be King” (2019, PG) and the animated “Rio” (2011, G) follows a pair of macaws fleeing poachers in Rio de Janeiro.

Other streams

The documentary “The Year Earth Changed” (2021, not rated), narrated by David Attenborough, debuts on Apple TV+, along with new seasons of the natural history series “Tiny World” (TV-G) and “Earth at Night in Color” (TV-G). (Apple TV+)

The comedy “Kate & Koji” (not rated) stars Brenda Blethyn and Jimmy Akingbola as unlikely friends in a seaside town. (BritBox)

The three-part nonfiction series “Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More” (not rated) revisits the career of the Olympic swimmer who won 28 Olympic medals. (Peacock)

The horror movies “The Banishing” (2021, not rated), a haunted house film starring Jessica Brown Findlay and Sean Harris, and “The Power” (2021, not rated), set during a blackout during the nightshift at a crumbling hospital, debut on both Shudder and AMC+.

A devoted caregiver loses spirals into grief and vengeance after she loses everything in “A Girl Missing” (Japan, 2019, not rated, with subtitles), an intense psychological thriller from director Koji Fukada. (Criterion Channel)

Sean Axmaker’s reviews of streaming movies and television can be found at streamondemandathome.com.