This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
UPDATED: Fri., April 16, 2021
Bestsellers
From Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)
2. “The Red Book,” James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)
3. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)
4. “Good Company: A Novel,” Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney (Ecco)
5. “First Person Singular,” Haruki Murakami (Knopf)
6. “Win,” Harlan Coben (Grand Central)
7. “Northern Spy,” Flynn Berry (Viking)
8. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue,” V.E. Schwab (Tor)
9. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)
10. “You Love Me,” Caroline Kepnes (Random House)
Nonfiction
1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country,” Amanda Gorman (Viking)
2. “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today,” Shannon Bream (Broadside)
3. “Broken Horses: A Memoir,” Brandi Carlile (Crown)
4. “Woman Evolve: Break Up With Your Fears and Revolutionize Your Life,” Sarah Jakes Roberts (Thomas Nelson)
5. “Vibrant: A Groundbreaking Program to Get Energized, Own Your Health and Glow,” Stacie Stephenson (BenBella)
6. “Finding Freedom: A Cook’s Story; Remaking a Life From Scratch,” Erin French (Celadon)
7. “Fault Lines: The Social Justice Movement and Evangelicalism’s Looming Catastrophe,” Voddie T. Baucham (Salem)
8. “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing and the Future of the Human Race,” Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)
9. “The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos,” Judy Batalion (Morrow)
10. “Broken: In the Best Possible Way,” Jenny Lawson (Holt)
