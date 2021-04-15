‘Very, very, very concerning’: Brush fire Wednesday warning for intense wildfire season

A Wednesday afternoon brush fire that burned 12.7 acres along State Route 27 is one of several that have some firefighters concerned for the upcoming wildfire season.

As Brian Schaeffer, Spokane Fire Department Chief, worked on the fire Wednesday he looked up and saw snow still covering higher peaks.

“It’s unusual and very, very, very concerning,” Schaeffer said. “This is a precursor to a heightened level of concern for I think everybody in the fire service. This is not normal.”

Schaeffer pointed to the use of aircraft early in the season on the blaze that swept south from Jackson Road down to Darknell, a roughly two-mile run.

“April is usually a good time for us to start making preparations and talk about wildfire season,” Schaeffer said. “Fuels are cured already, even though our landscape may appear green, the reality is the fuel’s ready to burn.”

Spokane County District 8 Fire Chief Lonnie Rash said strong winds helped the Wednesday fire spread quickly and jump across the highway.

Multiple agencies including the Spokane Fire Department, Spokane Valley Fire Department, Spokane County Fire District 9 and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources responded to the fire.

That rapid response was necessary because the burn threatened several homes, Rash said.

Rash said he doesn’t think there have been more brush fires than usual this spring, although strong winds have helped fires spread farther and more quickly.

Snowpack is good right now, Rash said, but the valleys haven’t gotten as much moisture.

“Those fine fuels have dried out more quickly,” Rash said, “which allows for a little more rapid groundfire spread.”

Still, Rash said he hasn’t seen anything this spring that significantly changes his expectations – positive or negative – for the coming fire season.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has imposed a burn ban for much of Eastern Washington. Campfires in dedicated Department of Natural Resources campsites are allowed.

Reporter Maggie Quinlan contributed to this report.