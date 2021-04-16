Area roundup: WSU, UW play to scoreless tie in women’s soccer

From staff and wire reports

Goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto made 13 saves as the Washington State women’s soccer team played a scoreless draw with No. 24-ranked Washington on Friday night in their Pac-12 Conference regular-season finale in Pullman.

The Huskies (9-3-3 overall, 5-3-3 Pac-12) outshot WSU 24-5 .

UW goalie Olivia Sekany didn’t have to make a save in recording her eighth shutout of the season. That lowered her goals-against average to 0.68, equaling the school record set by former U.S. international Hope Solo in 2001.

Zucchetto, a senior, tied her career high for most saves in a game. It was the most for a Cougars goalie since Natalie McDowell posted 18 against UC Santa Barbara on Oct. 8, 1993.

The Cougars, who made it all the way to the semifinals of the women’s College Cup last season, finished 6-3-3 overall and 2-2-3 in conference play.

Baseball

Washington State 21, Arizona 2: Jacob McKeon went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a grand slam and six RBIs as the host Cougars crushed the No. 13 Wildcats in the opener of a Pac-12 series at Bailey-Brayton Field.

Jack Smith went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for WSU (17-12 overall, 5-8 conference). Justin Van De Brake, Jake Meyer and Kyle Russell each had three hits for the Cougars, with Smith, Van De Brake and Collin Montez all driving in three runs. Meyer had a double and a triple.

The Cougars scored three runs in the first, 10 in the second and two more in the third in building an early 15-0 lead.

WSU added their final six runs in the bottom of the sixth, after the Wildcats (21-11, 7-6) scored twice in the top of the inning.

WSU starter Brandon White (5-2) allowed two run on three hits in 5⅓ innings, with three strikeouts.