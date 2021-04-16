Dude (Perfect), where’s my car? Uh, at Spokane Arena on Nov. 4

On the wheels of a successful first tour in 2019 that included selling out arenas, Dude Perfect has returned with a tour for 2021, and six new dates include the Spokane Arena on Nov. 4.

The 28-city North American tour kicks off Sept. 23 in Orlando, Florida, at Amway Center. Along with Spokane, the other new stops are in Oklahoma City; Columbus, Ohio; Buffalo, New York; Kansas City, Missouri; and Boise.

For the uninitiated, Dude Perfect is a sports and comedy group consisting of Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones, Tyler “T.T.” Toney and twins Cory and Coby Cotton, all of whom are former roommates at Texas A&M University.

Dude Perfect rose to fame when the members uploaded videos of themselves performing trick shots on YouTube.

“We’re so pumped to get back out on the road and travel around the country to see our fans live in their city!” Dude Perfect said in a news release.

“Our 2019 tour was a massive success, and we’ve been working hard to create a ton of new content and surprises for our fans this year. We can’t wait to bring the energy and see everyone in person this fall!”

Fans can gain early access to tickets by signing up for the presale here through Tuesday, with the presale starting on Wednesday.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning April 23 at 10 a.m. local time at dudeperfect.com. Tickets are on sale now for the rescheduled dates below. All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled dates listed below.

Premier Productions is the producer of the new Dude Perfect tour. The 2021 dates are:

Sept. 23: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Sept. 24: VyStar Veterans Arena, Jacksonville, FL

Sept. 25: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Sept. 26: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Sept. 29: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Sept. 30: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Oct. 1: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Oct. 2: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

Oct. 7: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

Oct. 8: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Oct. 9: NYCB LIVE, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

Oct. 10: Times Union Center, Albany, NY

Oct. 14: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH

Oct. 15: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Oct. 16: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Oct. 17: Brookshire Grocery Arena, Bossier City, LA

Oct. 21: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Oct. 22: Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, CT

Oct. 23: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Oct. 24: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Oct. 28: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

Oct 29: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Oct. 30: Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Oct. 31: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Nov 4: Spokane Arena, Spokane

Nov. 5: ExtraMile Arena, Boise

Nov. 6: Tacoma Dome, Tacoma

Nov. 7: Moda Center, Portland