House Ethics Committee releases copy of complaint; Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger accused of ‘unconsented sexual contact’ with adult volunteer

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

The House Ethics Committee released a copy of the complaint against Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger this afternoon. Attorney David Leroy also forwarded to the Tribune a copy of von Ehlinger’s response.

The complaint alleges that von Ehlinger had dinner with an adult volunteer on March 10 and subsequently took her to his apartment. She alleges he then began to take her clothes off and they engaged in oral sex she said was unwanted.

The complaint says she told him “no” at some point during the encounter.

In his reply to the complaint, von Ehlinger said the complainant “has not been truthful regarding (the) allegations she made.”

He acknowledged engaging in consensual sex with the woman, but said she was a “willing participant” and never told him “no.” He also said he took and passed a polygraph examination supporting his statement.

Following a preliminary investigation, the House Ethics Committee agreed there was probable cause to move forward with the complaint. A date for the public hearing hasn’t been set, but the indication is that it will be sometime during the week of April 26.