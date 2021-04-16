Lucky Leaf dreams bigger with new apparel business

By Joe Butler EVERCANNABIS Writer

Just over five years ago, Shilo and David Morgan learned that their plans for a cannabis store in the Tri-Cities weren’t going to work out due to a local zoning ban on “those types of establishments.”

So they came to Spokane, where they found a suitable location and acquired a license downtown, but also learned that some in the community didn’t want them here either. There were petitions and public protests and concerns that Lucky Leaf, located on W. First Avenue, would surely corrupt children and churchgoers, and make that part of town even rougher.

But the Morgans and Lucky Leaf continue to draw satisfied customers from across the entire region. Some shoppers have been coming to the retail shop for years, and some of the budtenders also haven’t changed.

The owners have worked hard to cultivate a good reputation as a clean, welcoming and friendly shop with a wide selection of cannabis products.

The staff focuses on education and service, and serves some of the most diverse clientele around, from downtown employees and restaurant workers to tourists and show-goers (back when there were shows).

Lucky Leaf also features rotating art from the community as a stop on Downtown Spokane’s First Friday art walks.

The Morgans were even publicly commended by City Councilwoman Karen Stratton for investing in the area, refurbishing architecture and working to lower crime, litter and graffiti.

“We’ve always had dreams for this building,” Shilo Morgan said.

In the last year, even more of these dreams began becoming closer to reality. The Morgans recently purchased the historic building, which has been used for a variety of purposes over the years, from apartments to a DVD/Blu-Ray production operation in the basement.

What’s especially exciting is the addition of Lucky Leaf Supply, next to Lucky Leaf, where people can buy branded apparel, pipes, tobacco products, non-cannabis merchandise and more. It’s open to anyone, unlike Lucky Leaf that is only open to age 21 and over.

This includes the Morgans’ daughter Malea Kumpf, who manages Lucky Leaf Supply. Since she’s under 21, she can visit a central office but can’t legally set foot into Lucky Leaf.

“Malea is the boss on this side,” Morgan said.

They worked with apparel company The Great PNW to create designs on a variety of limited-edition sweatshirts, T-shirts, headwear and more. Some items include photos taken by David Morgan.

Lighters, vape products, tobacco items, Puff Bars and more are available at Lucky Leaf Supply. If you’re a cannabis fan and like to show off your appreciation for a particular brand, you can find swag from Cookies and other companies, along with exclusive Lucky Leaf designs.

It’s a place to find 4/20 cards, a brand of greeting cards that include various messages and sentiments but also have a space to attach a pre-roll to brighten someone’s day even more.

“We also have a whole bunch of local glass,” Kumpf said.

Lucky Leaf Supply wants to be known as a great place for local glassblowers to sell their wares, as well as for other local artists to have their paintings on display.

“We’ll always be rotating artists, and always looking at adding vendors,” Morgan said. “We really want to showcase all the good things taking place in our community.”

Joe Butler is a longtime marketing writer and editor at The Spokesman-Review. He’s an enthusiast of Star Wars, commemorative spoon collecting, and the Oxford comma.