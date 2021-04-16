Nampa man arrested in connection to deadly US Capitol riot

KTVB

KTVB-TV

On Thursday, FBI agents arrested a 66-year-old Nampa man who the Department of Justice says fought with two police officers and tried to steal riot shields from others during the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Department of Justice on Thursday unsealed a complaint against Duke Edward Wilson of Nampa for his alleged role in the Capitol riot, releasing details on how he allegedly assaulted multiple police officers who were defending the Capitol building.

The 66-year-old was charged with entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; parading, demonstrating or picketing a Capitol building; obstruction of an official proceeding; and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.

The Department of Justice states that court documents allege Wilson entered the Lower West Terrace tunnel of the Capitol just before 3 p.m. and was part of the group of rioters who pushed through law enforcement officers.

Wilson was seen on body camera footage, surveillance footage and videos on YouTube assaulting an officer from the Capitol Police and another with the Metropolitan Police Department, according to court documents.

In the video, Wilson is seen taking a long PVC pipe and jabbing it at officers after he tried to force his way through a doorway at the Capitol. He then threw the pipe at the police.

According to court documents cited by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Wilson lingered in the tunnel to the capitol for about 14 minutes and was seen on video, appearing to help other rioters steal riot shields from law enforcement agents and push them to the ground.

In the probable cause affidavit obtained by KTVB, Wilson wore a blue hat that said “CNN” and “FAKE NEWS” under it when he was in the tunnel and had a tablet device that he used to block a spray.

On Jan. 27, FBI agents spoke with one of Wilson’s neighbors, who identified him in one of the photos from a video that he was seen in, according to the affidavit. When asked where Wilson was on Jan. 6, the neighbor told the agents that Wilson was at the U.S. Capitol to attend a rally.Wilson is the fourth Idahoan to be arrested in connection to the pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6.

The FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office arrested Wilson on Thursday.