Prep roundup: DJ Bowman drives in 4, Mead downs University in GSL baseball

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Baseball

Mead 13, University 3: DJ Bowman went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs and the Panthers (1-1) beat the Titans (0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Friday. Dayton Wells drove in three and Jackson Ekstrom went 3 for 3 with three runs. Levi Nicodemus struck out five over five innings for the win. Ricco Longo scored twice for U-Hi.

Gonzaga Prep 20 Ferris 3: Trygve Grimsby went 2 for 3 with a grand slam and the Bullpups (2-1) beat the visiting Saxons (1-1) in a GSL 4A/3A gam. Garrett Gores went 3 for 5 with a homer, three runs, and three RBIs and Mike Cuneely struck out six over three scoreless innings for the Pups.

Mt. Spokane 6, Central Valley 4: Jeter Schuerman hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth and the Wildcats (2-0) came back to beat the visiting Bears (1-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Friday. Mt. Spokane’s Carson Coffield pitched three innings of scoreless relief and hit an RBI double in the sixth to tie it up. Andrew Monson struck out seven over four relief innings for CV.

Lewis and Clark 9, Cheney 3: The Tigers (1-1) topped the Blackhawks (0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Details were unavailable.

Fastpitch softball

Gonzaga Prep 4, Ferris 2: Bailey Benson struck out 10 and the Bullpups (1-1) beat the visiting Saxons (0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Friday. Savannah Nolte and Liza Kovich each drove in runs for G-Prep.

Cheney 12, Lewis and Clark 0: Bella King went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and the visiting Blackhawks (2-0) beat the Tigers (0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Madison McDowell struck out 10 over five innings, allowing just three hits and no walks.

Mead 12, University 11: Tori Veter had the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the eighth and the Panthers (1-1) beat the visiting Titans (1-1) in a GSL 4A/ 3A game on Friday. Veter finished with four RBIs. Annie Brose had 10 strikeouts and added a pair of hits for Mead.

Mt. Spokane 11, Central Valley 0: Morgan Flesland struck out 11 in a five-inning no-hitter, Whitney Browning hit a three-run double to break the game open and the Wildcats (2-0) shutout the visiting Bears (1-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Track and field

GSL 2A #1 (East Valley host): East Valley boys beat Clarkston 61-50. East Valley girls beat Clarkston 85.5-35.5.