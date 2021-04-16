Teenager hit by semitruck in Whitman County while running from family disturbance

A 15-year-old girl was hit by a semitruck just south of Colton on Thursday night after she fled when police were called to a family disturbance, according to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a family disturbance at a home just south of Colton at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday evening. Colton is between Pullman and Lewiston on U.S. Highway 195.

Shortly before deputies arrived, a juvenile female fled from the incident and ran out onto U.S. Highway 195, where a passing semitruck hit her.

The teenager was seriously injured, deputies said. She was flown by helicopter to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and her condition was unknown as of late Thursday night, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Traffic was shut down in both directions for nearly an hour during the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office will investigate the initial family disturbance and the Washington State Patrol will investigation the collision.