100 years ago in Spokane: A priest spoke out in favor of living wages to avoid putting people ‘into the ranks of the malcontents’

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Father William Metz, a Spokane priest, gave an impassioned plea for economic justice.

A living wage for workers, he said in a speech at Lewis and Clark High School, was an absolute necessity for a functioning society.

“A contented people makes a happy nation, not contented capital,” he said.

He said the very least every wage-earner should expect is a five-room house with modern conveniences; decent food, clothing and furniture; an education for his children; and financial security in old age and in case of sickness.

“When these conditions are met, a conscientious man will give his services generously and cheerfully; to despoil him of such living wage is to lower his self-respect as a member of the human family, to make him a half-hearted worker and drive him into the ranks of the malcontents.”

From the crime beat: Herbert Reard, 24, and his brother John Reard, 29, were transported from Ephrata to Sacred Heart Hospital, and doctors gave each of them only a 50-50 chance of recovery.

Both brothers were shot in the face by Lawrence Simmons, 21, a ranch hand at the Purdy Ranch.

Jealousy was the motive, because Herbert Reard was engaged to Miss Bertha Ashcroft, who lived on the ranch. Both men received a charge of birdshot in the face.

They were brought to Spokane on the Great Northern train, where they were lowered through a window of a Pullman car and then wheeled to a waiting ambulance. Both men were unconscious.