Civic Theatre deserves place of respect

I was heartened to see Tom Armitage’s letter in The Spokesman-Review (April 13) discussing important issues concerning the proposed downtown stadium. While there might be some positive aspects to this proposal (student access, potential cost savings), his letter hits the proverbial nail on the head!

Parking: There is no way a 500-slot parking facility can accommodate a 5,000-seat facility, especially if any other events occur in the area. As the producer/director of the 37-year-old Royal Fireworks Concert I know how difficult it is to plan for parking and handicapped access for any large event, even if there are no others happening in the area.

Finances: Where are the long term guarantees if the soccer league decides to abandon Spokane (Remember the Spokane Shock?)

Most important of all, this facility will severely impact a beloved Spokane institution. There are NO plans to ameliorate what may devastate Civic Theatre, a 74 year old institution in the same location for 54 years that has won numerous national awards and honors. I know firsthand what noise generated will do to obliterate a performance. As a member of the St. Louis Symphony many years ago, every time the crowd on the other side of the steel fire curtain in Keil Auditorium erupted during a St. Louis Hawks basketball game, it literally destroyed anything we were trying to achieve. Unless parking, financial guarantees, and taking care of the Civic Theatre are addressed, this project should never be considered by the District #81 (Spokane Public Schools) board.

David Dutton

Spokane