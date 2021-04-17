Coeur d’Alene Resort offers free activities for weekday overnight guests through May 28

One of the longest winters, thanks to a pandemic, is finally over. Folks have been sequestered. Trips have been on hold, and exercise has been limited for some. The Coeur d’Alene Resort is bridging the gap between spring and summer with a number of diversions.

People who would like to combine a vacation and physical activity can check out the resort, which is offering complimentary weekday adventures for all overnight guests through May 28.

The Riverside Run is featured on Mondays. Choose between a 1- or 3-mile jaunt. The course is well-marked so guests can run, jog or walk at their own pace.

If it’s Tuesday, it’s time for a lakeside hike. The 2.4-mile scenic hike starts just steps from the resort. The vantage point from Tubbs Hill features striking views of Lake Coeur d’Alene and terrain that’s fine for every age and skill level.

The lake is a perfect place for meditation. “Mindful Meditation” is on the menu on Wednesdays. Relax, clear your mind and set your intentions with a morning meditation.

Vinyasa Yoga, which is slated for Thursdays, is a style of yoga characterized by pulling together postures so that participants can easily move from one to another breathing seamlessly. Vinyasa is commonly referred to as “Flow” yoga since it offers a variety of postures.

Each session is individualized, and this style of yoga helps develop a more balanced body that could help prevent repetitive motion injuries. Yoga mats are provided.

Bike by the lake is the theme on Friday. Pedal along the lake on this medium-paced ride. Bikes are available for rent. However, many guests bring bicycles. That was particularly so in 2020.

Families can experience an easy hike through the Mudgy Moose Trail. The 2.25-mile path along Lake Coeur d’Alene and through downtown features five life-size bronze statues positioned at locations where Mudgy pauses in his search for Millie. The concierge has complimentary maps for this relaxed trek.

Each day, guests can enjoy the infinity pool, which is open for the first time this season. The pool is at hot tub levels, 103 degrees. It’s perfect for those opting for a cool libation from the bar.

Take it a step further for dinner. Go upscale at Beverly’s and indulge with filet mignon with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and broccolini ($48) or mushroom risotto with honey-roasted fall vegetables and parmesan crisps ($32). If you’re looking for a great deal, stop at Tito’s Italian Grille and Wine Shop during Happy Hour.

An ample Italian chopped salad ($7), a half-pound of tangy steamer clams ($7), a two-topping pizza ($8) and, best of all, a hearty Tito’s meatball ($2), house-made with Pomodoro sauce and shaved Parmesan, are difficult to resist. Wash it down with a glass of sangria ($6).

If you go: The Coeur d’Alene Resort, 115 S. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 209-5031 and cdaresort.com.