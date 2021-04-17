Gonzaga recruit Chet Holmgren, No. 1 in the 2021 class, to announce decision Monday

Gonzaga has been considered the favorite for Chet Holmgren, the nation’s top-ranked prospect in the 2021 class.

The Zags will find out if that’s the case when the 7-foot-1 Holmgren announces his college decision Monday on ESPN at 10 a.m. , ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi tweeted.

Holmgren, who was teammates with GU freshman point guard Jalen Suggs on the AAU circuit and at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, has seven finalists: Gonzaga, Georgetown, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina and Ohio State.

Holmgren had 18 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks as Minnehaha crushed Alexandria 80-29 last week to win the Class AAA state title. It was the program’s fourth straight state title. The 2020 state tournament was canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holmgren made 80% of his field-goal attempts and averaged 20.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 4.7 blocks as a senior. He was named the Naismith prep player of the year.

All seven 247sports analysts’ crystal ball projections have Holmgren picking Gonzaga with a high level of confidence.