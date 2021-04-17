A Grip on Sports: Now we know life is getting closer to normal when there are two pro sporting events on at the same time

A GRIP ON SPORTS • We had a disagreement on what to watch last night. On one hand, the Mariners were hosting the Astros and we really wanted to hear all the booing. (Let’s be clear. It was booing of the visiting team.) Someone else in the house wanted to watch the Sounders’ season opener against Minnesota. Thankfully, we were able to watch the best of both.

•••••••

• It didn’t seem right. After a year-plus of hardly anything, there were two Seattle-area professional sporting events we could watch on this side of the state on at the same time. And playing next door to each other, though the small crowds allowed in both facilities probably didn’t cause any major traffic problems. That was saved for the TV set.

It turned out OK.

While Yusei Kikuchi was setting down the Astros in order, and the M’s fans were figuratively pounding on trash cans, the Grippi household kept its eyes on the scoreless first half between Seattle and the Minnesota Fighting Department Stores.

Halftime was spent watching Kikuchi and the bullpen meltdown some, as shorthanded Houston built a 5-2 lead. (The Astros are dealing with a handful of players in the COVID-19 protocol proving, in this case, the team didn’t cheat and jump the vaccine line.)

With the M’s seemingly dead in the water, we jumped back to the Sounders for a second half to remember. There was the first goal, a strike from João Paulo that reminded me of my days playing kickball – I loved really high bounces. Then there were two share-the wealth goals before Fredy Montero found the net in a Sounder uniform for the first time in 108 years. OK, just a little over 8 years, but it seemed like it was the last century.

A 4-0 lead (and eventual victory) allowed us to head back to the M’s, who were doing something they’ve done a lot this season, rallying. Or, as Servais told reporters after the game, “I don’t think that people should turn the TV off early.”

The M’s have won nine games this season. In five of those, they have trailed. It’s probably an unsustainable formula but it’s fun while it lasts.

As was last night’s TV watching.

• Speaking of overlap, Washington State and Gonzaga each played an interesting baseball game yesterday afternoon.

The Zags’ contest, against host Pepperdine, was interesting for what didn’t happen. The Waves didn’t get a hit.

Alek Jacob, the GU starter by way of North Central High, tossed the first no-hitter for the Bulldogs since 1990 and just the fifth in school history. Sure, it took the junior 124 pitches to get it done – a lot in these pitch-count days – but he was able to accomplish the feat in Gonzaga’s 10-0 victory. He added 12 strikeouts as well.

But that wasn’t end of the Inland Northwest’s baseball excellence.

On a warm day in Pullman, the Cougars’ accomplishment featured the opposite end of the spectrum. They hammered No. 13 Arizona 21-2, scoring the most runs for a WSU squad in a Pac-12 game since 2002, all the while tallying 23 hits and eight doubles, both close to school records.

Two college baseball games. Two diametrically opposed ways to win. Two doses of enjoyment.

•••

WSU: The soccer team traveled to Seattle and, after 90 minutes of back-and-forth action, finished in a scoreless draw against 24th-ranked Washington. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college sports, if you have questions, Jon Wilner has some answers. Even answers about contracts. … The Huskies lost pass-rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui to a spring-practice injury Friday, though for how long is to be determined. So are a lot of things related to Washington. … Oregon will be holding a scrimmage today and some fans will be allowed to watch. … The same is happening at Arizona. … Colorado held a scrimmage yesterday. … USC holds its final scrimmage today as well. … In basketball news, Tommy Lloyd is starting his Arizona tenure with a recruiting win, though the roster of returnees seems to be changing already as well. … You might see more JC transfers playing for Utah in the future. … USC lost Evan Mobley to the NBA draft, which was to be expected. Isaiah White returning is a plus, though.

Gonzaga: As we mentioned above, the Zags had a no-hitter yesterday. … Around the WCC, BYU added a 6-foot-11 center to its roster.

EWU: The Eagles are beginning their search for a women’s basketball coach. Ryan Collingwood takes a look at the possible candidates. … Ryan also spent some time yesterday speaking with Larry Weir for the latest Press Box podcast. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Portland State and Montana will play a football game in Missoula today. It doesn’t count in the conference standings but, you know, it’s 2021.

Idaho: The Vandals will play their final football game of the spring season today, heading to Northern Arizona to face the Lumberjacks. Peter Harriman has a preview of the contest.

Preps: Fridays are always busy in April. So Dave Nichols’ roundup is full of different sports.

Mariners: The M’s rally to the 6-5, homestand-opening win, was keyed by the top of the lineup. … Kyle Seager’s usual history is to start the season slowly. This contract year has started the opposite. … It’s not easy to get into T-Mobile. … The M’s are still looking to fill their front-office opening.

Seahawks: How will the Hawks do this upcoming season? … Marshawn Lynch had a conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci. What a world we live in. … Chris Carson did a nice thing with his money.

Sounders: Lumen Field had a bit more than 7,000 Seattle fans on hand, but they sounded louder than that as the Sounders rolled after halftime. It was a good start for the rebuilt club.

•••

• Flowers brighten the yard. But finding the right ones, buying them and then putting them into the ground doesn’t brighten anything, especially my mood on a perfect Saturday. What are you going to do, though? It’s what a certain someone related to me by marriage wants. So it will happen. Guaranteed. Pray for my back. Until later …