Keondre Wudtee, Luis Aguilar lift N. Arizona past Idaho 19-9 in finale
UPDATED: Sat., April 17, 2021
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Jorim Powell blocked an Idaho punt, setting up the game’s only touchdown as Northern Arizona defeated the Vandals 19-9 in a season finale on Saturday.
Powell’s block led to an NAU touchdown two plays later when Keondre Wudtee found Coleman Owen with a pass from the 2 as the Lumberjacks (3-2 Big Sky Conference) took a 10-9 lead 47 seconds before halftime.
Luis Aguilar kicked field goals of 45, 27 and 34 yards in the second half to extend NAU’s lead to 19-9. Aguilar was 4-for-4 kicking.
Wudtee completed 13 of 23 passes for 244 yards . NAU’s Hendrix Johnson caught four passes for 121 yards.
Idaho’s Mike Beaudry completed 19 of 32 passes for 212 yards and rushed for 41 yards on 10 carries. UI’s other quarterback, Zach Borisch, led the team with 78 rushing yards. Hayden Hatten caught seven passes for 135 yards for the Vandals (2-4).
Idaho, despite losing a fumble on the first play of the game, scored first. Cade Coffey kicked field goals on the Vandals’ next three possessions for a 9-3 lead.
Powell’s block and NAU’s touchdown turned the game around seconds before the half.
