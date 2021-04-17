The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sharks’ Patrick Marleau ties Gordie Howe’s NHL mark for games played

In this April 6, 2021 photo, San Jose Sharks center Patrick Marleau is congratulated by teammates in San Jose, Calif. Marleau tied Gordie Howe’s NHL record for career games played, appearing in his 1,767th on Saturday, April 17, 2021, as the Sharks faced the Minnesota Wild in St. Paul, Minn. (Associated Press)
Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. — San Jose forward Patrick Marleau tied Gordie Howe’s NHL record for career games played, appearing in his 1,767th on Saturday as the Sharks faced the Minnesota Wild.

Marleau hopped over the boards for his first shift 40 seconds into the game. He could break Howe’s record Monday night in Las Vegas.

Marleau is in his 23rd NHL season. He made his debut on Oct. 1, 1997, at 18 years and 16 days old, which made him the youngest player in the league since Lee Wharton debuted at 17 years, 81 days in 1945 for the New York Rangers.

The 41-year-old Marleau has 566 goals, 1,196 points, three All-Star appearances and two Olympic gold medals for Canada in 2010 and ’14.

Howe also played in 419 games in the World Hockey Association that are not included in his career total.

