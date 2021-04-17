Suspect arrested in stabbing death of Kassie Dewey, whose 5-year-old girl remains in critical condition

Police arrested a man Saturday suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend and stabbing her 5-year-old daughter in the throat and several organs last Sunday.

Kassie Dewey, who police found dead in her garage, had recently kicked Joshua Phillips, 41, out of her home and ended their dating relationship, according to court documents.

Police found Phillips in the garage with Kassie Dewey’s body, 5-year-old Lilly Dewey in her injured state and two running cars. Phillips has been in custody while hospitalized and police planned to arrest him upon his release from the hospital.

Police booked Phillips into Spokane County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder with a $1.5 million bond.

Lilly Dewey was still in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon. The girl has undergone several surgeries, according to updates on her condition posted to a GoFundMe created for Lilly Dewey and her family. Family felt hopeful Friday as she was stirring.

“She doesn’t like her breathing tube, but she’s a trooper,” the update said.

Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday night to honor Kassie Dewey’s life in Franklin Park.

Ruby O’Neill, Kassie’s cousin, read a statement on behalf of the family, saying Kassie, “wants you all to know that nothing hurts anymore and she feels free.”

The GoFundMe for the family has raised $117,000, surpassing its $100,000 goal, by Saturday afternoon.