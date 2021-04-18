The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

3 dead in ‘active shooter’ incident in Austin, EMS says

UPDATED: Sun., April 18, 2021

CORRECTS TO ARBORETUM NOT ABORETUM - Police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to a fatal shooting in the Arboretum area of northwest Austin on Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Brontë Wittpenn)
Alejandro Martínez-Cabrera and Tony Plohetski Austin American-Statesman (TNS)

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police said an active shooter incident at an apartment complex in Austin, Texas, that left three people dead appears to have stemmed from a domestic situation.

Medics pronounced three people dead at the scene of the shooting, Austin-Travis County EMS said Sunday.

No other injuries have been immediately reported.

Police said the suspect in the shooting remains at large. Police officials told the Austin American-Statesman they are “increasingly confident they do know the identity of the suspect.” The person has not been publicly identified.

Police said they do not currently believe there is a risk to the general public.

The incident was reported at 11:42 a.m. at the 9600 block of Great Hills Trail, EMS said.

©2021 Gannett Co., Inc.

