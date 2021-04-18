3 dead in ‘active shooter’ incident in Austin, EMS says
UPDATED: Sun., April 18, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police said an active shooter incident at an apartment complex in Austin, Texas, that left three people dead appears to have stemmed from a domestic situation.
Medics pronounced three people dead at the scene of the shooting, Austin-Travis County EMS said Sunday.
No other injuries have been immediately reported.
Police said the suspect in the shooting remains at large. Police officials told the Austin American-Statesman they are “increasingly confident they do know the identity of the suspect.” The person has not been publicly identified.
Police said they do not currently believe there is a risk to the general public.
The incident was reported at 11:42 a.m. at the 9600 block of Great Hills Trail, EMS said.
©2021 Gannett Co., Inc. Visit at statesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.