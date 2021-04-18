Eastern Washington to face national power North Dakota State in first round of FCS playoffs

Eastern Washington will travel to North Dakota State in the first round of the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs at the Fargodome.

The Eagles (5-1), who earned an at-large bid in the 16-team bracket after finishing second in the Big Sky Conference, haven’t played a road playoff game since 2009.

NDSU (6-2), an FCS juggernaut which has won eight of the previous nine national championships, finished second in the Missouri Valley Conference after losing several players who either opted out of the spring season for the NFL Draft or entered the transfer portal.

Sophomore quarterback Trey Lance, widely expected to be a first-round NFL Draft pick, was among the players who opted out this spring.

This will be the fifth game between the second-ranked Bison and the No. 8 Eagles since 2010 and a rematch of the 2018 FCS national title game.

NDSU beat EWU 38-24 for the FCS crown in Frisco, Texas, but also beat the Eagles 40-13 in 2017 in Cheney and 50-44 in Fargo, North Dakota in 2016.

The Eagles clipped NDSU 38-31 in the FCS quarterfinals in 2010 in Cheney, one of the Bison’s two postseason losses in a decade.

A time and date for the for next weekend’s game has not been released.

