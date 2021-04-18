Propane tanks explode in Spokane Valley garage fire Sunday morning

The Spokane Valley Police Department put out an explosive garage fire Sunday morning on Marguerite Road near Dishman Hills.

Fourteen fire units responded to the call just after 10:30 a.m., according to a Spokane Valley Fire Department press release. The explosions neighbors heard coming from the detached garage were likely propane tanks that burst in the fire, the fire department said.

No one was injured in the burn. A small dog named Maru was found unharmed on the property. Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.