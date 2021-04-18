The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Spokane

Spokane County adds 69 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

UPDATED: Sun., April 18, 2021

Syringes are filled with 0.05 mm of Moderna vaccine April 2 at the Spokane Arena. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Colin Tiernan colint@spokesman.com(509) 459-5039

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 69 new COVID-19 cases in Spokane County on Sunday.

The county remains in Stage 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan. Stage 3 is the least stringent of the three Roadmap to Recovery tiers, but it still places restrictions on gatherings and store capacities.

Spokane County has had 40,800 COVID-19 infections since March 2020, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.

As of Friday, the Washington Department of Health reported 385,549 Evergreen State infections during the pandemic.

There are 46 people in the county currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

Per the Washington Department of Health’s website, 21% of Spokane County residents have been fully vaccinated, and 266,421 doses of vaccine have been administered here.

Statewide, 24% of residents have been fully vaccinated and 4,431,804 doses of vaccine have been injected.

COVID-19 has killed 5,380 Washingtonians and 596 people in Spokane County.

