Gonzaga and Providence partner to offer COVID vaccines on-campus

Providence Health is partnering with Gonzaga University to host vaccine clinics once a week on campus starting Thursday.

The clinic is open to all community members 16 and older, and you can sign up for appointments online.

This week, the Providence-Gonzaga clinic is offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

The clinic is located at the Martin Center Field House, and future clinics will be on Thursdays going forward and through May as long as demand remains.

There are multiple providers offering COVID-19 vaccines in Spokane County, and to find an appointment, visit the state’s vaccine locator or call (800) 525-0127, then press the pound key (#).

Current data shows that about 30% of residents in Spokane County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 21% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

A look at local numbers:

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 75 new cases on Monday and two additional deaths.

There are 597 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents, and data reconciliation efforts with the Department of Health will continue this week.

There are 54 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane, marking an increase in hospitalizations despite numbers dropping earlier this month.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 58 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and four additional deaths.

So far, 297 Panhandle residents have died due to the virus.

There are 33 Panhandle residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.