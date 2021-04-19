Idaho Gov. signs bill allowing growing, transport of hemp
UPDATED: Mon., April 19, 2021
BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a bill legalizing the production and transportation of hemp with up to 0.3% of THC, the cannabis compound that gives marijuana its high.
The Republican governor signed the bill Friday, making Idaho the last state to do so. However, the new law does not allow selling to Idaho consumers hemp products containing any amount of THC.
Hemp products with low amounts of THC are not considered intoxicating.
Backers say the state’s climate is ideal for growing hemp, and farmers could sell hemp seeds and a hemp-derived extract called cannabidiol, or CBD, which is seen by many as a health aid.
Opponents said legalizing the sale of hemp products to consumers containing up to 0.3% of THC could make it more difficult to enforce the state’s marijuana laws.
Backers of legalizing such sales say Idaho residents are buying those products already by driving to nearby states, but risking prosecution in the process.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.