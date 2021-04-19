In departing for the NBA draft, Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs announces NFT auction

From staff reports

While announcing his departure from Gonzaga for the NBA draft, Zags freshman point guard Jalen Suggs announced he’ll be commemorating his most recognizable moment with the auction of a non-fungible token (NFT) – a unique proof of ownership of a digital asset that’s gaining traction among pro basketball players.

NFTs have become more common in sports amid the success of NBA Top Shot, an online basketball trading card forum that allows users to buy and sell similar cards. And with Suggs’ days as an amateur athlete at their end, he’s able to profit off his name and likeness – following the footsteps of 2021 National Player of the Year Luka Garza, who a little over a week prior released his own NFT that sold for $41,141.

The one-of-one digital sports card displays Suggs pumping his fist in celebration, mirroring his reaction to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that sent GU to the national championship over UCLA. Suggs’ signed, game-worn shoes from that game are also included in the auction, which opened Monday with Suggs’ announcement and closes Thursday .

-Connor Gilbert