Missing teen, who likely ran away from residential living facility, found safe
UPDATED: Mon., April 19, 2021
Spokane Valley sheriff’s deputies on Monday located a teen who had been missing for 6 days.
Kazmira S. Swanson, 16, was last seen at her residential living facility on the 4700 block of N. Mayhew Road at about 3:30 p.m. last Tuesday, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.
Swanson is new to the Spokane area and has a history of running away, which police believe she did last week.
The Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Swanson was found safe but did not offer further details.
