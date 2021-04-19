The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Missing teen, who likely ran away from residential living facility, found safe

UPDATED: Mon., April 19, 2021

Missing teen Kazmira S. Swanson. (Courtesy of the Spokane Valley Police Department)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122
Spokane Valley sheriff’s deputies on Monday located a teen who had been missing for 6 days.

Kazmira S. Swanson, 16, was last seen at her residential living facility on the 4700 block of N. Mayhew Road at about 3:30 p.m. last Tuesday, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Swanson is new to the Spokane area and has a history of running away, which police believe she did last week.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Swanson was found safe but did not offer further details.

