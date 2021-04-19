Missing teen, who likely ran away from residential living facility, found safe

Spokane Valley sheriff’s deputies on Monday located a teen who had been missing for 6 days.

Kazmira S. Swanson, 16, was last seen at her residential living facility on the 4700 block of N. Mayhew Road at about 3:30 p.m. last Tuesday, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Swanson is new to the Spokane area and has a history of running away, which police believe she did last week.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Swanson was found safe but did not offer further details.