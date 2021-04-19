More residents means more deaths. Spokane County’s new medical examiner is ready to help classify them

Spokane County’s investment into the medical examiner’s office, including a brand new state-of-the-art facility, drew in new Chief Medical Examiner Veena D. Singh, M.D., who also has a master’s in public health.

“It really speaks highly for Spokane County that they invested in a facility like this, that they’ve committed to funding and staffing an office like this,” Singh said as she stood in one of the shiny new autopsy rooms. “It’s really very rare and valuable to find a board of commissioners, a group of county executives that is so cognizant of what a medical examiner’s office brings to a community.”

Singh is taking the helm after longtime medical examiners Sally Aiken and John Howard announced their retirements. Last year, the county unveiled a new 24,000-square-foot medical examiner building at 102 S. Spokane St. that cost $12.7 million.

The investment is fitting for an office run by the county’s highest-paid employee. Singh will make $275,000 annually.

Singh said she is seeing the medical examiner’s office becoming a “regional center of excellence,” as smaller counties turn to Spokane for help during a national forensic pathologist shortage.

Many senior medical examiners are retiring without people midway through their career ready to step up, Singh said.

After years as an associate or assistant medical examiner, most recently in Minnesota, Singh finally felt like she was ready to take on more responsibility.

“I’ve been recruited for chief positions before, but I didn’t feel like I was ready, necessarily,” Singh said. “I needed a little more. I felt like finishing, kind of gaining confidence – more experience. And I’m finally at a point where I felt like, OK, I could step up for the community and step into one of these roles.”

Singh comes from a medical family; her father was a doctor and her mother a nurse.

“I’ve always been fascinated with the human body and how it works, why it works, why it doesn’t work, you know, what happens when it doesn’t work,” Singh said. “And so I always kind of had in the back of my mind that I wanted to be a doctor.”

But when she began her secondary education at Willamette University, she fell in love with the liberal arts and ended up with a degree in literature and philosophy. After graduation, Singh took time off to travel and “find herself” before returning to school.

She attended Oregon Health and Sciences University and earned her doctor of medicine and master’s in public health. Singh fell in love with the immediate gratification medicine can bring, she said.

“I wanted to say, ‘OK, I think you have this,’ ” Singh described. “And then look inside and see if this is what you have.”

So she began her residency in surgery at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle. But there was still this desire to see why people may look the same on the outside, but what’s going on inside their bodies is completely different, Sing said.

So she moved to Albuquerque to complete her residency and fellowship in forensic pathology. After completing her training, Singh took various assistant and associate medical examiner jobs to gain more mentorship and experience.

In New Mexico, she helped train fellows and learned she enjoyed teaching as well.

“For me, it’s always been, what can I do next to grow myself as a physician, as a forensic pathologist, as a person,” Singh said.

That desire for growth is part of what brought Singh to Spokane, where Singh said she feels there is a strong and hard working medical examiner’s office already in place, but that has room to grow its ties with outside agencies.

Singh hopes to grow partnerships with local schools, both medical and otherwise, hoping to share her office’s expertise in public health data, being expert witnesses and, of course, medicine.

“I would like to work on developing those ties eventually,” Singh said.

Building new ties doesn’t mean Singh doesn’t already have a lot on her plate. Spokane’s medical examiner office serves 13 outside counties in Washington and Idaho, and works on thousands of cases each year.

The number of deaths reported to the medical examiner’s office is steadily growing in line with the population, Singh said.

In 2020, there were 5,955 deaths in Spokane County, with 2,184 of those reported to the medical examiner’s office.

The office performed 440 Spokane County autopsies last year, compared to 366 in 2019 and 396 in 2018. They also performed 167 autopsies from outside counties in 2020, in comparison to 123 in 2019 and 135 in 2018.

As the population in the Spokane area continues to grow, so will the case load, Singh said. With 14 employees at the medical examiner’s office, including two deputy medical examiners, autopsy assistants and death investigators, Singh said she is excited to lead the team in tackling any new challenges that come its way.