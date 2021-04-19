Most power restored Monday morning after overnight windstorm hit Spokane area

Most power lost during a strong windstorm Monday in the Inland Northwest was restored overnight.

More than 40,000 electric customers were without power late Monday after wind gusts of 50 mph struck Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,600 Avista customers were without power, down from about 17,000 customers without power just after midnight.

More than 1,500 Inland Power and Light customers about 7:30 a.m., down from more than 6,300 about 10 p.m. Sunday.

The wind peaked last night at about 8:15 p.m. with gusts of 47 mph at the Spokane Regional Airport, said Joey Clevenger, National Weather Service Meteorologist. The weather service received reports of 53 mph gusts in Sandpoint and Athol.

Winds began to slow about 11 p.m., Clevenger said. The weather service’s wind advisory expired at 2 a.m.

The wind storm was in line with the high winds in March but was weaker than the storm in January that left 100,000 people without power and killed one woman.

As of Monday morning the storm did not appear to cause as many trees to uproot or branches to fall as prior storms, something Clevenger said is partially due to less moisture prior to the storm. Moist soil makes it easier for trees to uproot.

“It wasn’t a prolonged wind event,” Clevenger said.

In North Idaho, 3,527 Northern Lights customers were without power as of 8 a.m. Monday, down from nearly 16,000 Sunday night.

About 125 Kootenai Electric Cooperative customers were also without power, down from about 8,400 Sunday night.

The Pend Oreille Public Utility District reported about 44 customers without power about 8 a.m. Monday.

While the worst of the wind had passed, Monday was still forecast to be beezy, Clevenger said.

Temperatures were forecast in the upper 50s or low 60s.

“We’re going to quickly rebound and by Wednesday we should be around that 70 mark again,” Clevenger said.