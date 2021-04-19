The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 56° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Nation

Police: Stalker arrested at Taylor Swift’s New York building

UPDATED: Mon., April 19, 2021

This Nov. 24, 2019 photo shows Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Police say a stalker who claims Swift is communicating with him on social media was arrested on a trespassing charge after trying to break into the singer’s Manhattan apartment. A police spokesperson says 52-year-old Hanks Johnson was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported he was inside Swift’s Tribeca building without permission. (Jordan Strauss)
This Nov. 24, 2019 photo shows Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Police say a stalker who claims Swift is communicating with him on social media was arrested on a trespassing charge after trying to break into the singer’s Manhattan apartment. A police spokesperson says 52-year-old Hanks Johnson was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported he was inside Swift’s Tribeca building without permission. (Jordan Strauss)
Associated Press

Associated Press

NEW YORK – A stalker who claims pop star Taylor Swift is communicating with him on social media was arrested on a trespassing charge after trying to break into the singer’s Manhattan apartment, police said Monday.

Hanks Johnson, 52, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported he was inside Swift’s Tribeca building without permission, a police spokesperson said.

According to the criminal complaint against him, Johnson told police, “She knows that I’m coming here, we’re friends.”

A security employee of Swift’s told police that Johnson had rung the doorbell and tried to enter the building at least five times over the last six months, the complaint states. The security guard said he had personally told Johnson he was not welcome there.

Johnson was charged with criminal trespass and released on his own recognizance after an arraignment Sunday night. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment.

The Daily News reports that outside the courthouse, Johnson made a show of sending direct messages to Swift’s Instagram account and claimed the predictive text suggestions on his phone were replies from her.

He also showed off a restraining order barring him from contacting models Bella and Gigi Hadid, who are friends of Swift’s, the newspaper said.

Swift, who is back at the top of the charts with her rerecording of 2008’s “Fearless,” has been plagued over the years by stalkers at her homes on both coasts. A different man was arrested for breaking into her New York apartment in 2018 and taking a nap, police said.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Nation