Prep roundup: Lauren Renskers double in extra innings lifts East Valley softball over Pullman

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Fastpitch softball

East Valley 14, Pullman 13 (8): Lauren Renskers’ two-run double in the bottom of the eighth completed a comeback and the Knights (3-0) topped the visiting Greyhounds (2-1) in a GSL 2A game. East Valley entered the bottom of the eighth down by two. Renskers tripled earlier in the game and finished with four RBIs. Emma Todhunter went 2 for 3 with a pair of home runs and six RBIs for East Valley.

Shadle Park 28, Clarkston 0: Chloe Flerchinger struck out 12 over five two-hit innings and the visiting Highlanders (3-0) blanked the Bantams (0-3) in a GSL 2A game. Flerchinger went 3 for 5 with a homer, three runs and five RBIs. Crimson Rice and Trinity Richardson both drove in five runs.

Othello 22, North Central 0: Maya Valdez hit a first-inning grand slam and the visiting Huskies (3-0) beat the Indians (0-3) in a GSL 2A game on Thursday. Pergasus Garza went the distance for a two-hit shutout.

West Valley 8, Rogers 2: Rilee Homer struck out six over three innings of relief and the Eagles (1-2) beat the visiting Pirates (0-3) in a GSL 2A game. Homer had two doubles and a single and drove in four. West Valley starter Heather Penniman also had six strikeouts to go along with a base hit.

Spring boys soccer

Lewis and Clark 5, Ferris 0: Dane Cobb scored three goals and the Tigers (3-0) blanked the visiting Saxons (1-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game at Hart Field. Ben Orton and Tasyn Oosting added a goal apiece for Lewis and Clark while Ferris goalkeepers Liam Olson and Dan Crumley recorded five and six saves, respectively.

Mead 1, Gonzaga Prep 0: Asher Walters scored early in the second half and the Panthers (3-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Parker McKeen had the assist on the goal, and Nathan Mahaffey made a pair of saves for Mead in the shutout.

Central Valley 2, Cheney 1 (SO): Taylor Leach scored the winning goal in a shootout and the Bears (2-0) edged the Blackhawks (0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Caden Goransen scored Central Valley’s regulation goal just before intermission and Ryan Fagerland tied it up for Cheney in the 52nd minute.

Mt. Spokane 1, University 0: Brayden Wilsey scored the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute and the visiting Wildcats (2-0) beat the Titans (0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A contest. Mt. Spokane goalkeepers Mitchell Wilsey and Nolan Siegal split three saves for the clean sheet, while U-Hi goalkeeper Taylor Lenhartzen made seven saves.

Boys golf

GSL 2A No. 2 (at Esmeralda GC): Othello’s Malachi Garza and Travis Murdock both shot 78 to lead the Huskies to the team win at 337. Shadle Park (340) was second and North Central (354) placed third.

Girls golf

GSL 2A No. 2 (at Esmeralda GC): Lauren Greeny shot 77 to lead Pullman to the team win at 373. Shadle Park (405) was second and Othello (445) placed third.