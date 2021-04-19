Spokane man pleads guilty to production of child pornography in federal court, sentenced to 28 years in prison

A 53-year-old Spokane man pleaded guilty this month to two counts of production of child pornography, stemming from allegations that he possessed images of himself abusing a girl beginning when she was 3 years old, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.js

Daniel N. Osorno pleaded guilty to two of the four charges against him on April 1 as part of a plea agreement. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender. Osorno is also required to pay more than $4,000 in restitution.

Osorno was arrested in December 2019 after the young girl’s parent noticed inappropriate behavior from their daughter and asked her where she learned it, according to court document.

Police searched Osorno’s home and found multiple digital cameras and secure digital cards with almost 500 photos and 27 videos depicting numerous assaults, according to court records.

“It’s appalling that this person we were supposed to trust had been taking advantage of a 3-year-old,” the girl’s mother said outside court at an initial hearing. “Now she has to face this for the rest of her life.”

Osorno was first charged with five counts of first-degree child rape, five counts of first-degree child molestation, five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of first degree possession of sexually explicit depictions of a minor, all in Spokane County Superior Court.

Then in March 2020 a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Osorno with four counts of production of child pornography.

The plea agreement reached by both state and federal prosecutors allowed Osorno to resolve all of the charges at once, according to court documents. The Superior Court charges were dropped along with two of the federal charges.

Osorno will not be eligible for parole for at least two decades, making him at least 73 years old when eligible for prison release.