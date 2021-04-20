Couple found dead Sunday tested positive for drugs, medical examiner says

A couple found dead in a Spokane Valley apartment Sunday tested positive in a preliminary drug screening, according to a post by the Spokane County Medical Examiner.

Spokane Valley deputies responded to the apartment at 9 p.m. after family members called in saying they’d arrived at the residence and seen the woman motionless on the floor, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

Family members got into the southern Spokane Valley apartment in the 3000 block of South Clinton Road as firefighters and deputies were responding, the release said.

Neither of the bodies showed signs of trauma, the release said. The Medical Examiner’s office has not determined a cause of death but noted the positive drug tests in posts on the county’s website Tuesday.