Gonzaga blanks Washington 3-0, concludes season sweep of Huskies

SEATTLE – Alec Gomez allowed one hit in seven innings, Gabriel Hughes hit a home run and Gonzaga defeated Washington 3-0 Tuesday in nonconference play at Husky Ballpark.

Gomez struck out five and walked two as he improved to 4-1.

“Very happy with the effort today,” Bulldogs coach Mark Machtolf said. “Just an outstanding effort from Gomez.”

Gonzaga jumped ahead with two outs in the third inning when a throwing error by Washington shortstop Ramon Bramasco allowed two runs to score.

Hughes extended the Zags’ lead with a solo shot to left with one out in the fourth off UW starter Gabe Smith (2-2). Hughes finished 2 for 4 with a strikeout.

The Zags racked up five hits off Smith in 3 1/3 innings, but were stymied by the Huskies bullpen, collecting just one off of UW relievers.

“Thought we sung the bat better than when the box score showed,” Machtolf said.

GU reliever Brody Jessee worked two clean innings – coming in with two on and no outs in the eighth – for his second save of the season.

Brett Harris ignited the Zags’ two-out rally in the third when he was hit by a pitch for the 17th time this season, which ties for the national lead.

Gonzaga (23-13) completed a two-game season sweep of the Huskies (15-17) after a 7-2 win in Spokane on March 23.

The Zags will host BYU on Thursday.