Little known Albi facts

1948, ‘49 and ‘50, 26 organizations and citizens fundraised $600,000 to build the stadium. Construction started in April 1950 and was completed four months later. When finished, dirt and grass were donated by two military posts as their way to honor our fallen heroes, who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. The stadium is a veterans monument! The original name was Spokane Memorial Stadium. The many who donated were overjoyed to resent it as a gift to the city, free and clear, as a memorial to our city’s sons who gave their lives in their country’s wars. The mayor of Spokane, city commissioners, Spokane school board president and ranking officials voted in favor that the stadium be a permanent memorial to our war heroes. More than 70 years ago, Spokane had great visions to build a 28,000-seat stadium. They knew Spokane was growing. Matter of fact, they soon expanded seating by the thousands. The name was changed to Joe Albi Stadium in 1962. Joe Albi was battling ALS. Joe Albi did more for Spokane and the Inland Empire sports world, than any other man, ever.

In 2006, an engineering study showed with $4 million in minimal repairs, the stadium would last the next 30 years. The City of Spokane still owned the stadium when we voted in November 2018. “Replace or renovate Albi Stadium” was also on the ballot. About $8 million was the estimated cost to demolish the stadium.

Renovate Albi. Spokane needs a 28,000-seat event center. Build a Veterans wall and welcome all veterans and active duty military free into the stadium, as a thank you gift from our city.

Craig Gerlack

Spokane