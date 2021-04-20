Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Little known Albi facts

1948, ‘49 and ‘50, 26 organizations and citizens fundraised $600,000 to build the stadium. Construction started in April 1950 and was completed four months later. When finished, dirt and grass were donated by two military posts as their way to honor our fallen heroes, who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. The stadium is a veterans monument! The original name was Spokane Memorial Stadium. The many who donated were overjoyed to resent it as a gift to the city, free and clear, as a memorial to our city’s sons who gave their lives in their country’s wars. The mayor of Spokane, city commissioners, Spokane school board president and ranking officials voted in favor that the stadium be a permanent memorial to our war heroes. More than 70 years ago, Spokane had great visions to build a 28,000-seat stadium. They knew Spokane was growing. Matter of fact, they soon expanded seating by the thousands. The name was changed to Joe Albi Stadium in 1962. Joe Albi was battling ALS. Joe Albi did more for Spokane and the Inland Empire sports world, than any other man, ever.

In 2006, an engineering study showed with $4 million in minimal repairs, the stadium would last the next 30 years. The City of Spokane still owned the stadium when we voted in November 2018. “Replace or renovate Albi Stadium” was also on the ballot. About $8 million was the estimated cost to demolish the stadium.

Renovate Albi. Spokane needs a 28,000-seat event center. Build a Veterans wall and welcome all veterans and active duty military free into the stadium, as a thank you gift from our city.

Craig Gerlack

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430