Opinion >  Letters

News never covered and the media bias

The Spokesman-Review seems to carry a lot of East Coast opinion writers views, but seem to be ignoring news stories that possibly should/could be told to your readers.

I think it would be helpful to citizens if there was coverage about the 20,000-plus unaccompanied children being held in conditions some have called inhumane/unhealthy/and in violation of basic decency. Very limited info on this crisis.

Another news item not covered that our citizens should be aware of is that the fatal shooting of an unarmed woman in a MAGA hat trying to crawl through a broken window in the halls of Congress on Jan. 6 was deemed to be justified in view of her crime of trespassing. If someone riots/burn/loots in places like Portland and Seattle you are pretty safe, but in some areas you may be shot for trespassing. Does politics determine winners-losers?

Thirdly, I am somewhat annoyed that the elected state of Georgia legislators, who expanded voting hours and times, have been accused by many Democrats of racism by requiring voters have some form of ID to vote. That identification can be a pay stub/utility bill/a free voter ID/a Social Security number/or a drivers license. I think it offensive to African Americans to assert so many of them cannot achieve getting one of these items to vote and I find it offensive The Spokesman-Review will not truthfully cover the true facts in stories like these.

Ken Hills

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430