Gonzaga parts ways with men’s soccer coach Paul Meehan after three seasons
UPDATED: Wed., April 21, 2021
Gonzaga has parted ways with men’s soccer coach Paul Meehan, the school announced Wednesday.
Meehan led the Bulldogs to a 8-33-4 record in three seasons as head coach. He was an assistant under Einer Thorarinsson for five seasons prior to taking over the program in 2018.
Assistant coach Aaron Lewis will move into the head coaching role.
The Zags finished their shortened 2021 spring season with a 2-9 record, including a 0-6 mark in West Coast Conference play.
“I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to be a Zag for the last eight years,” Meehan said in a team release. “I appreciate the lifelong friendships that have been made with so many coaches, staff members and student-athletes.”
Lewis was hired as an assistant coach heading into the 2019 season. He came to GU after six seasons as the head coach at Corban University.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.