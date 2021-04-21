Prep roundup: Addie Meyer homers three times, East Valley sweeps Rogers in fastpitch doubleheader

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Fastpitch softball

East Valley 14, Rogers 4: Riley Weger went 2 for 4 with a three-run home run in the third inning and the Knights (4-0) beat the Pirates (0-4) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Wednesday. Kylee Rogers had three hits and three runs and Addie Meyer drove in three for East Valley. Emma Glore struck out 10 over six innings.

East Valley 12, Rogers 4: Addie Meyer hit three home runs, scored five runs and knocked in four and the Knights (5-0) beat the visiting Pirates (0-5) in the second game. Emma Glore and Emma Todhunter also homered for EV.

Shadle Park 12, West Valley 0: Crimson Rice struck out 10 over five innings and the visiting Highlanders (4-0) topped the Eagles (1-3) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Teagen Webster hit two doubles and a triple and scored four times for Shadle Park. Kaitlyn Stevens had a pair of hits for West Valley.

Shadle Park 10, West Valley 0: Chloe Flerchinger struck out 11 in five innings and the visiting Highlanders (5-0) beat the Eagles (1-4) in the second game. Trinity Richardson went 3 for 4 and had three RBIs for Shadle Park.

Othello 4, Pullman 2: Ori Vasquez struck out 11 in a complete game and the Huskies (4-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (0-2) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Pullman starter Hailey Talbot collected nine strikeouts in a complete game and Kinsey Kellshaw homered.

Othello 11, Pullman 1: Maya Valdez allowed one run over six innings and added a pair of hits including a double and the Huskies (5-0) topped the visiting Greyhounds (0-3) in the second game.

Clarkston 24-31, North Central 0-10: The visiting Bantams (2-3) swept the Indians (0-5) in a GSL 2A doubleheader. Details were unavailable.

Lake City 12-5, Moses Lake 8-3: Abby Jankay homered and scored three runs and the Timberwolves (11-4) defeated the Chiefs (3-3) in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Phoebe Schultze struck out nine over six innings and went 3 for 4 at the plate in the second game.

Spring boys soccer

Mt. Spokane 2, Ferris 1: Blake Speer scored the unassisted go-ahead goal in the 61st minute and the visiting Wildcats (3-0) beat the Saxons (1-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Wednesday. Goalkeeper Tyler Soyars had eight saves for Mt. Spokane. Joe Parry scored a first-half goal for Ferris.

Lewis and Clark 6, Gonzaga Prep 1: Daniel Cobb scored three goals and the visiting Tigers (4-0) beat the Bullpups (0-4) in a 4A/3A match on Wednesday. Levi Hawk had a goal and an assist for LC.

Mead 4, Central Valley 3 (SO): Asher Walters scored the winning goal in a shootout and the visiting Panthers (4-0) beat the Bears (2-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Parker McKeen, Weston Starley, and Eli Johnson scored for Mead in regular time. Ayden Knight had two goals for CV.

Cheney 4, University 3: The Blackhawks (1-3) edged the visiting Titans (0-4) in a 4A/3A game. Details were unavailable.