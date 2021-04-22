College baseball: Gonzaga throttles BYU 12-1 in series opener

From staff reports

Alek Jacob pitched eight innings and Gonzaga broke open a tie game with offensive outbursts in the fifth and sixth innings of a 12-1 victory over BYU in a West Coast Conference baseball game Thursday at the Patterson Baseball Complex.

Jacob (4-1) tied his season high by striking out 12. He allowed two hits and one earned run in dropping his ERA to 3.02.

Andrew Orzel’s RBI single gave the Bulldogs (24-13, 12-4 WCC) a 2-1 lead. Mason Marenco followed with a three-run homer to cap a four-run fifth.

Jack Machtolf capped GU’s outburst in the sixth with a three-run double to right field for a 10-1 lead. Tyler Rando contributed a run-scoring single in the five-run inning.

Rando’s sacrifice fly drove in Gonzaga’s first run in the bottom of the first, but BYU (12-21, 6-7) knotted the score in the third.

Grayson Sterling hit a solo homer, and Brett Harris added an RBI single in the Bulldogs’ two-run eighth.

Marenco, Morrison and Harris each finished with three hits. GU collected 17 hits.