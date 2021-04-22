The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 38° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Deputies arrest suspect in Spokane Valley bank robbery but believe there’s another suspect outstanding

UPDATED: Thu., April 22, 2021

By Maggie Quinlan maggieq@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Based on a description of a suspect’s vehicle, deputies have arrested a man in connection to the Tuesday bank robbery at Banner Bank on Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around midnight Wednesday, Sgt. Clay Hilton noticed a white Chevrolet truck in the Airway Heights area that matched a description from the Banner Bank robbery, the release said.

Hilton began a traffic stop and found the driver, identified as Shaun S. Murrell, 39, had suspended driving privileges in Idaho and Washington. Hilton arrested Murrell for driving with a suspended license and booked him into the Spokane County Jail, the release said.

Through further investigation, Major Crimes Detective Mike Drapeau believed he had probable cause to arrest Murrell on suspicion of first-degree robbery. Detectives suspect a second person was involved in the robbery, the release said.

Deputies ask anyone with information about the robbery to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference No. 10048982.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety