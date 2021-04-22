Deputies arrest suspect in Spokane Valley bank robbery but believe there’s another suspect outstanding
UPDATED: Thu., April 22, 2021
Based on a description of a suspect’s vehicle, deputies have arrested a man in connection to the Tuesday bank robbery at Banner Bank on Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Around midnight Wednesday, Sgt. Clay Hilton noticed a white Chevrolet truck in the Airway Heights area that matched a description from the Banner Bank robbery, the release said.
Hilton began a traffic stop and found the driver, identified as Shaun S. Murrell, 39, had suspended driving privileges in Idaho and Washington. Hilton arrested Murrell for driving with a suspended license and booked him into the Spokane County Jail, the release said.
Through further investigation, Major Crimes Detective Mike Drapeau believed he had probable cause to arrest Murrell on suspicion of first-degree robbery. Detectives suspect a second person was involved in the robbery, the release said.
Deputies ask anyone with information about the robbery to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference No. 10048982.
