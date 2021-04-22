Gonzaga University announces schedule for 2021 commencement ceremonies

Gonzaga University has announced the schedule for this year’s commencement ceremonies set for early next month.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the university will honor Class of 2021 graduates with five outdoor events May 8-9 at vMead School District’s Union Stadium, 12509 N. Market St. Participants are expected to adhere to health protocols, including masks and physical distancing.

The ceremonies and Commencement Mass will be livestreamed.

Here is the schedule:

Saturday, May 8

• College of Law commencement, 1-2:30 p.m. The student speaker is Hisrael (Israel) Carranza. Commencement address by Michele E. Storms, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington. Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath will be honored with the Gonzaga Law Medal.

• Graduate commencement, 4-5:45 p.m., featuring student speaker Jackie Tanios. Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh will deliver the commencement address.

• Commencement Mass, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Herak Quad Lawn

Sunday, May 9

Undergraduate ceremonies featuring student speaker Fese Elango, president of the Gonzaga Student Body Association. McCulloh will deliver the commencement address.

• 9-11:30 a.m.: School of Business Administration, School of Engineering and Applied Science

• 1-3:15 p.m.: College of Arts & Sciences (majors in humanities and social sciences)

• 5-7:15 p.m.: College of Arts and Sciences (majors in the arts and in the sciences)