Motorcyclist dies in collision west of Airway Heights

A 67-year-old man died when his motorcycle struck a car Wednesday on U.S. Highway 2 near Spoko Fuel, 1 mile west of Airway Heights.

Cataldo Condosta, 67 of Seven Bays, Washington, was riding his 2002 Harley Davidson in the left lane of U.S. 2 headed east at the time of the crash, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

A woman was driving a 2002 Honda CR-V in the right lane and slowed to move into the left turn lane, said trooper Jeff Sevigney.

It seemed Condosta’s bike did not slow and skid marks on the road showed a last-minute attempt to brake, Sevigney said. Condosta’s bike struck the right rear side of the Honda. Condosta was thrown from the motorcycle, according to the release.

Condosta died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Troopers suspect inattentive driving caused the crash, and no drugs or alcohol were involved, though they did not specify who was at fault. Condosta’s helmet was not in line with U.S. Department of Transportation regulation, the release said.

Sevigney said troopers did not recommend any charges as a result of the crash.