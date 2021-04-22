Numerica Credit Union donating $300,000 to local charities

Numerica Credit Union, which serves Eastern Washington and North Idaho, will donate $300,000 to regional nonprofits as part of its annual donation promise, including to 13 nonprofits in the Spokane area and three in North Idaho, according to a Numerica news release.

The credit union commits to donate at least 5% of earnings each year to Spokane, North Idaho, Tri-Cities and Wenatchee communities, according to the release. In 2020, Numerica gave more than $1.8 million, about 6.5% of net income, the release said.

Numerica members raised the $300,000 in 2021 through the Skip a Pay program, which allows members to skip a loan payment on qualified loans and instead pay a $30 fee toward the charitable fund once every six months.

“Together we are providing hope and making waves of change in the community,” said Chris Deitz, Spokane city director for Big Table, which serves restaurant workers.

Other beneficiaries include the YWCA, which focuses on helping domestic violence victims, Community Colleges of Spokane Foundation and Family Promise of Spokane, which helps low-income community members with housing, according to the release.

The 2021 Numerica Charitable Fund prioritized nonprofits that address generational poverty, hunger, homelessness, domestic violence and access to quality education, the release said.

“In times of both crisis and prosperity, great communities find opportunities for helping others and giving back,” Numerica President & CEO Carla Cicero said in the release.