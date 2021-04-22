Prep football: Benji Sonnichsen out as head coach at Mead

The Mead football program has parted ways with head coach Benji Sonnichsen, according to a release from the school’s athletic department.

The decision was confirmed by The Spokesman-Review Wednesday evening and the school released its statement on Thursday.

Sonnichsen guided the Panthers to a 4-3 record this spring and was one of seven programs in the 16-team Greater Spokane League to play all seven scheduled games in the COVID-19 shortened season. Sonnichsen’s freshman son, Jo Sonnichsen, was a part-time starter at quarterback this past season.

”We would like to thank Coach Sonnichsen for his efforts over the last six seasons and for serving our Mead student-athletes and the Mead Panther community,” the statement said. “Mead High School will begin the process of finding our next head football coach soon.”

Sonnichsen was hired at Mead in 2015 and went 35-23 over six seasons. He recorded his 100th career win on March 19, a 26-0 decision over Ferris. He was named GSL Coach of the Year in 2019 after going 7-3 and tying for first in the 4A standings, eventually falling to Chiawana 21-10 in a District 8 playoff game.

Prior to joining the Panthers, Sonnichsen compiled a 58-16 record at Prosser.