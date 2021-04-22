Prep roundup: Six-run rally propels Mt. Spokane over University in GSL baseball

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Baseball

Mt. Spokane 8, University 7: Jeter Schuerman keyed a four-run sixth inning rally with an RBI single and the Wildcats (4-0) edged the visiting Titans (0-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. U-Hi’s Brandon Faire hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh – his second of the day – do draw the Titans within a run, but Carson Coffield recovered and picked up a strikeout to close out the win. Jaxson Davis went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for Mt. Spokane.

Central Valley 4, Gonzaga Prep 1: Andrew Monson allowed one run on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts and the visiting Bears (2-2) topped the Bullpups (3-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Michael Schwarz struck out five over two shutout innings for a save and Ryan Clay hit a solo home run for CV. Robbie Burnett and Zach Denker had a pair of hits apiece for G-Prep.

Lewis and Clark 9, Ferris 4: Ben Schnuerman went 2 for 3 with an RBI double, Matthew Rhinehart scored twice and the Tigers (3-1) beat the Saxons (1-3) in a GSL 4A/3A league game on Thursday.

Mead 7, Cheney 2: Dayton Wells struck out nine over five innings and the Panthers (3-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. Wells also had a pair of hits, including a triple.

Lakeland 12-8, at Sandpoint 1-6: Cody Newhart homered and drove in two and the Bulldogs (11-3) beat the visiting Hawks (1-17) in the first game of an IEL doubleheader. In the second game, Cody MacDonald entered the seventh with the bases loaded and got the last two outs – both strikeouts – to earn the save.

Fastpitch softball

Central Valley 14, Gonzaga Prep 4: Julia Andrews hit a sixth inning home run, Grace Melcher struck out eight and went 2 for 4 with a double and the Bears (3-1) topped the Bullpups (1-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Bailey Benson had 11 strikeouts and was 2 for 2 with a three-run home run and four RBIs for G-Prep.

Ferris 16, Lewis and Clark 5: Katelyn Strauss struck out 10 in five innings and the visiting Saxons (2-2) beat the Tigers (0-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Courtney Miller hit a solo homer while Lourds Hao and Abi Carpenter scored three runs apiece for Ferris.

Mt. Spokane 15, University 0: Morgan Flesland struck out 10 in a five-inning no-hitter and the Wildcats (4-0) beat the visiting Titans (1-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jessica Waters went 3 for 3 with a home run, four runs and six RBIs while Linzee Thompson and Brynna Singer drove in three runs apiece. Tonight marks Flesland’s second no-hitter of the season.

Freeman 15, Medical Lake 0: Abby Amend struck out seven in a three-inning no-hitter and the Scotties (3-0) shut out the visiting Cardinals (0-3) in a Northeast A League game. Amend hit a solo homer, tripled and drove in four on the day.

Spring boys soccer

Shadle Park 5, West Valley 1: Gage Smith scored three goals and the Highlanders (2-2) topped the visiting Eagles (2-2) in a GSL 2A match at Merkel Sports Complex. Martin Simeonov had a goal and two assists for SP.

East Valley 1, Pullman 0: Frosh Riley Marquette made nine saves in regulation and the Knights (2-2) beat the Greyhounds (3-1) 3-1 in a shootout in a GSL 2A match. Kaden Stern had the clinching goal in the shootout for East Valley.

North Central 10, Rogers 0: Nafea Nafea and Atticus Prim scored two goals apiece and the visiting Indians (2-2) beat the Pirates (0-4) in a GSL 2A match on Thursday. Adrien Ferrasse added two goals and one assist for North Central.

Othello 4, Clarkston 0: The Huskies (4-0) beat the visiting Bantams (1-3) in an GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable.

Deer Park 3, Newport 1: Diego Vasquez recorded a hat trick and the Stags (1-2) defeated the Grizzlies (0-3) in a Northeast A League matchup.

Boys tennis

Ferris 7, Cheney 0: At Cheney. No. 1 singles-Jeremy Lasalle (Fer) def. Alex Rose (Che) 6-2, 6-0. No. 1 doubles-Micheal Buntain and Vishal Malireddi (Fer) def. Alex Bowman and Sam Laughton (Che) 7-5, 6-2.

University 5, Central Valley 2: At CV. No. 1 singles-Austin Altenedar (UHi) def. Callen Johnson 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles-Luke Noakes and Matt Haieh (CV) def. Christain Borales and Andrew Frye (UHi) 7-5, 6-4

Lewis and Clark 7, Gonzaga Prep 0: At LC. No. 1 singles-Alan Zeng (LC) def. Matthew Kuester (GP) 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles-Noah Hoerner and Breydan Spray (LC) def. Jack Wendle and Joey Davidson (GP) 6-2, 6-3.

Mead 5, Mt. Spokane 2: At Mead. No. 1 singles-Harvey Johnson (MtS) def. Oliver Hammond (Mea) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. No. 1 doubles-Joe Robl and Nolin Kavon (Mea) def. Ryan Bro and Kaden Ferguson (MtS) 6-0, 6-1.

East Valley 4, West Valley 3: At EV. No. 1 singles-Cory Phout (EV) def. Cory Jones 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles-Chase Weidmer and Ben Donhue (WV) def. Isaiah Corkerewl and Taryn Littleworth 6-3, 6-4.

North Central at Clarkston: Scores not reported.

Othello at Pullman: Scores not reported.

Shadle Park at Rogers: Scores not reported.

Girls tennis

Ferris 4, Cheney 3: At Ferris. No. 1 singles-Sorianne Winters (Che) def. Giordan Gillon (Fer) 6-4, 7-5. No. 1 doubles-Jenae Potter and Miris Williams (Che) def. Paige Collins and Jade Bradtud 6-4, 6-3.

Central Valley 4, University 3: At U-Hi. No. 1 singles-Gretchen Drews (UHi) def. Alexis Krogh (CV) 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 doubles-Brieanna Riddle and Katie Winter (CV) def. Sami Stachofsky and Allison Knight (UHi) 7-5, 6-2.

Gonzaga Prep 7, Lewis and Clark 0: At GP. No. 1 singles-Juliet McFarland (GP) def. Mertie Robbins (LC) 6-2, 6-1. No. 1 doubles-Kate Palelek and Carly Walton (GP) def. Elissa Cranshaw and Gracie Hieronymus (LC) 6-3, 6-4.

West Valley 5, East Valley 2: At WV. No. 1 singles-Tiffany Phout (EV) def. Erin Sanchez (WV) 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles-Jazzy McGee and Grace Stoner (EV) def. Macy McPhee and Kira Smith (WV) 6-3, 6-2.

Clarkston 6, North Central 1: At NC. No. 1 singles-Jenna Allen (Cla) def. Mckenzie Letsch 6-1, 6-3. No. 1 doubles-Rachel Hoffman and Mattie Betts (Cla) def. Amy Howlett and Richae Ruiz 6-1, 6-0.

Pullman 5, Othello 2: At Othello. No. 1 singles-Gwyn Heim (Pul) def. Mackenzie Fultz (Oth) 6-0,6-0. No. 1 doubles-Maciah Tovar and Julissa Cantu (Oth) def. Chelsie George and Chloe Schnore (Pul) 6-4, 6-4.

Mead at Mt. Spokane: Scores not reported.

Rogers at Shadle Park: Scores not reported.