Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Six-run rally propels Mt. Spokane over University in GSL baseball

UPDATED: Thu., April 22, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington. 

Baseball

Mt. Spokane 8, University 7: Jeter Schuerman keyed a four-run sixth inning rally with an RBI single and the Wildcats (4-0) edged the visiting Titans (0-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. U-Hi’s Brandon Faire hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh – his second of the day – do draw the Titans within a run, but Carson Coffield recovered and picked up a strikeout to close out the win. Jaxson Davis went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for Mt. Spokane.

Central Valley 4, Gonzaga Prep 1: Andrew Monson allowed one run on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts and the visiting Bears (2-2) topped the Bullpups (3-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Michael Schwarz struck out five over two shutout innings for a save and Ryan Clay hit a solo home run for CV. Robbie Burnett and Zach Denker had a pair of hits apiece for G-Prep.

Lewis and Clark 9, Ferris 4: Ben Schnuerman went 2 for 3 with an RBI double, Matthew Rhinehart scored twice and the Tigers (3-1) beat the Saxons (1-3) in a GSL 4A/3A league game on Thursday.

Mead 7, Cheney 2: Dayton Wells struck out nine over five innings and the Panthers (3-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. Wells also had a pair of hits, including a triple.

Lakeland 12-8, at Sandpoint 1-6: Cody Newhart homered and drove in two and the Bulldogs (11-3) beat the visiting Hawks (1-17) in the first game of an IEL doubleheader. In the second game, Cody MacDonald entered the seventh with the bases loaded and got the last two outs – both strikeouts – to earn the save.

Fastpitch softball

Central Valley 14, Gonzaga Prep 4: Julia Andrews hit a sixth inning home run, Grace Melcher struck out eight and went 2 for 4 with a double and the Bears (3-1) topped the Bullpups (1-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Bailey Benson had 11 strikeouts and was 2 for 2 with a three-run home run and four RBIs for G-Prep.

Ferris 16, Lewis and Clark 5: Katelyn Strauss struck out 10 in five innings and the visiting Saxons (2-2) beat the Tigers (0-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Courtney Miller hit a solo homer while Lourds Hao and Abi Carpenter scored three runs apiece for Ferris.

Mt. Spokane 15, University 0: Morgan Flesland struck out 10 in a five-inning no-hitter and the Wildcats (4-0) beat the visiting Titans (1-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jessica Waters went 3 for 3 with a home run, four runs and six RBIs while Linzee Thompson and Brynna Singer drove in three runs apiece. Tonight marks Flesland’s second no-hitter of the season.

Freeman 15, Medical Lake 0: Abby Amend struck out seven in a three-inning no-hitter and the Scotties (3-0) shut out the visiting Cardinals (0-3) in a Northeast A League game. Amend hit a solo homer, tripled and drove in four on the day.

Spring boys soccer

Shadle Park 5, West Valley 1: Gage Smith scored three goals and the Highlanders (2-2) topped the visiting Eagles (2-2) in a GSL 2A match at Merkel Sports Complex. Martin Simeonov had a goal and two assists for SP. 

East Valley 1, Pullman 0: Frosh Riley Marquette made nine saves in regulation and the Knights (2-2) beat the Greyhounds (3-1) 3-1 in a shootout in a GSL 2A match. Kaden Stern had the clinching goal in the shootout for East Valley.

North Central 10, Rogers 0: Nafea Nafea and Atticus Prim scored two goals apiece and the visiting Indians (2-2) beat the Pirates (0-4) in a GSL 2A match on Thursday. Adrien Ferrasse added two goals and one assist for North Central.

Othello 4, Clarkston 0: The Huskies (4-0) beat the visiting Bantams (1-3) in an GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable. 

Deer Park 3, Newport 1: Diego Vasquez recorded a hat trick and the Stags (1-2) defeated the Grizzlies (0-3) in a Northeast A League matchup.

Boys tennis

Ferris 7, Cheney 0: At Cheney. No. 1 singles-Jeremy Lasalle (Fer) def. Alex Rose (Che) 6-2, 6-0. No. 1 doubles-Micheal Buntain and Vishal Malireddi (Fer) def. Alex Bowman and Sam Laughton (Che) 7-5, 6-2.

University 5, Central Valley 2: At CV. No. 1 singles-Austin Altenedar (UHi) def. Callen Johnson 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles-Luke Noakes and Matt Haieh (CV) def. Christain Borales and Andrew Frye (UHi) 7-5, 6-4

Lewis and Clark 7, Gonzaga Prep 0: At LC. No. 1 singles-Alan Zeng (LC) def. Matthew Kuester (GP) 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles-Noah Hoerner and Breydan Spray (LC) def. Jack Wendle and Joey Davidson (GP) 6-2, 6-3.

Mead 5, Mt. Spokane 2: At Mead. No. 1 singles-Harvey Johnson (MtS) def. Oliver Hammond (Mea) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. No. 1 doubles-Joe Robl and Nolin Kavon (Mea) def. Ryan Bro and Kaden Ferguson (MtS) 6-0, 6-1.

East Valley 4, West Valley 3: At EV. No. 1 singles-Cory Phout (EV) def. Cory Jones 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles-Chase Weidmer and Ben Donhue (WV) def. Isaiah Corkerewl and Taryn Littleworth 6-3, 6-4.

North Central at Clarkston: Scores not reported.

Othello at Pullman: Scores not reported.

Shadle Park at Rogers: Scores not reported.

Girls tennis

Ferris 4, Cheney 3: At Ferris. No. 1 singles-Sorianne Winters (Che) def. Giordan Gillon (Fer) 6-4, 7-5. No. 1 doubles-Jenae Potter and Miris Williams (Che) def. Paige Collins and Jade Bradtud 6-4, 6-3.

Central Valley 4, University 3: At U-Hi. No. 1 singles-Gretchen Drews (UHi) def. Alexis Krogh (CV) 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 doubles-Brieanna Riddle and Katie Winter (CV) def. Sami Stachofsky and Allison Knight (UHi) 7-5, 6-2.

Gonzaga Prep 7, Lewis and Clark 0: At GP. No. 1 singles-Juliet McFarland (GP) def. Mertie Robbins (LC) 6-2, 6-1. No. 1 doubles-Kate Palelek and Carly Walton (GP) def. Elissa Cranshaw and Gracie Hieronymus (LC) 6-3, 6-4.

West Valley 5, East Valley 2: At WV. No. 1 singles-Tiffany Phout (EV) def. Erin Sanchez (WV) 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles-Jazzy McGee and Grace Stoner (EV) def. Macy McPhee and Kira Smith (WV) 6-3, 6-2.

Clarkston 6, North Central 1: At NC. No. 1 singles-Jenna Allen (Cla) def. Mckenzie Letsch 6-1, 6-3. No. 1 doubles-Rachel Hoffman and Mattie Betts (Cla) def. Amy Howlett and Richae Ruiz 6-1, 6-0.

Pullman 5, Othello 2: At Othello. No. 1 singles-Gwyn Heim (Pul) def. Mackenzie Fultz (Oth) 6-0,6-0. No. 1 doubles-Maciah Tovar and Julissa Cantu (Oth) def. Chelsie George and Chloe Schnore (Pul) 6-4, 6-4.

Mead at Mt. Spokane: Scores not reported.

Rogers at Shadle Park: Scores not reported.

